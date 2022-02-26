Recently, I had to the opportunity to give my first state of the city address as your new mayor to a group of Lufkin residents at the Chamber of Commerce First Friday Luncheon.
Lufkin is on the right track. Kevin Gee was recently named our interim city manager. Kevin is a great guy and a hard worker. He has been with the city a few years working as city engineer, assistant city manager and now interim city manager. He grew up in Jasper and received his degree from Texas A&M.
Albert Duffield is our new director of utilities. He grew up in Lufkin, graduated from Lufkin High School in 1989 and spent 20 years in the Air Force. We are proud to see him move up within the ranks of the city.
New to the city of Lufkin is Adriana Thomasee, director of human resources and civil service. She received her CPA in Colombia, and moved to the United States in 2003 and Lufkin in 2005. She is doing a great job leading this department.
Tara Hendrix was named director of tourism and marketing. She graduated from Central ISD and received her bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. We’re excited to see the great things to come as she works on marketing and promoting our great city.
Eddie Aguilar is our new engineering services director and city engineer. Eddie comes from a large and well-known local family. He graduated from Lufkin High School and received his Bachelor of Engineering from Texas Tech.
We are very proud of all these folks and appreciate the work they are doing in our community.
Sales taxes are up. Over the last several months we have seen strong increases in our sales tax revenue. September 2021 saw a 17% increase; October gained 8%; November rose by 11%; and December jumped up by 28%. Lufkin is growing and we’re seeing the benefits.
The winter storm of 2021 is behind us, and we learned some hard lessons along the way. We took what we learned, implemented a new plan, spent some money on infrastructure and we are now better prepared for the future.
Our first responders are a huge part of this community. I believe the city’s top priority is to keep our community safe and well taken care of. We want a qualified, trained, experienced and professional group working to serve our citizens. We are working hard to recruit the best, retain the best and offer long-term benefits to keep the best.
Recently, the city council voted on incentives for both our fire and police departments that have greatly improved our hiring and retention capabilities. We have seen improved response times now that we are no longer serving the entire county. This will ultimately save lives and provide better protection for our citizens.
The city of Lufkin website has a new look. I encourage you to check it out and interact with city services, see what is happening and learn more about Lufkin.
New water meters are on the way. We are in the process of replacing all the water meters in the city. These are new high-tech meters with real-time monitoring capabilities. You can even monitor your water usage from your cellphone. This will provide benefits for the city as well in conserving water usage and identifying leaks or breaks in water lines more quickly.
Quality of life is improving in Lufkin. Lufkin Forward is moving ahead in downtown Lufkin. We are reviewing plans and forming an advisory group to address major renovations to Morris Frank Park. It’s time our kids had first-class sporting facilities. Improvements are needed at our animal shelter and we plan to tackle that project in 2022. Bicycle lanes are in the works that will promote a healthy lifestyle for our community. City crews are working to keep this community cleaner.
We are working on community events that promote all cultures and ethnicities in this community. More people are getting involved as a city and learning more about the needs of our citizens so we can be a Lufkin for all.
Regionalizing has become a focus of mine. We are going to work with neighboring communities like Nacogdoches and pool our resources to promote the entire region. We are now meeting with Nacogdoches and SFA on ways we can work together. Some of these areas would include regional promotion and job/skills training. We have strength in numbers and can accomplish more together.
