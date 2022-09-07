The drought experienced in July and August has finally got a “shoo, go away!” by some great rains recently.
September starts a busy time of year for all veteran service organizations.
We will be joining VFW Post No. 1836 and the Lufkin Memorial Post No. 1836 Auxiliary in co-hosting this year’s Patriot Day Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at the VFW Post, 1800 Ford Chapel Road.
Join us at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 for the annual POW/MIA remembrance Ceremony at the American Legion Post No. 113, 2801 Valley Ave. (Angelina County Senior Citizen Center.) American Legion Angelina Post No. 113 and Angelina Unit No. 113 Auxiliary will be the hosts this year, with VFW Post No. 1836 and Lufkin Memorial Post No. 1836 Auxiliary co-hosting.
There is no better time than the present to get your Wreaths Across America wreath sponsorship in: mail in, online or just a cash donation, it doesn’t matter. Think about what this sponsorship means. One $15 wreath does so much for our veterans and our community.
1. The wreath will be placed on the grave of an American soldier in his or her honor and memory on Dec. 17, 2022, at Garden of Memories in Lufkin.
2. Sponsorship helps furnish military branch flags to Harbor Hospice. Each veteran who comes into Harbor Hospice Care receives a flag of the branch of service they were in (if they are not able to receive, it goes to their family).
3. Sponsorship helps purchase grave marker flags placed on veteran graves in several area cemeteries on Memorial Day.
4. Sponsorship helps purchase American flags used for our Flag Day exchange. For each worn out, faded or torn 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag brought in, a new one is furnished for free. This is our way of helping our community fly a “Made in the USA” American flag in good condition.
With this program going into our third year next year, we hope to get the word out and not have any tattered, torn and faded flags flying in Angelina County.
The Huntington Catfish Festival is Oct. 1 in Huntington. Come by and visit with us, check out what our organization can do for you and what you can do for our organization, get a coloring book for the kiddos, make a donation or sponsor a wreath for this year’s Wreaths Across America or check out the beautiful military ties for that Christmas or birthday gift for dad or any other special man in your life.
Then before we know it, it is November and time for Veterans Day events including the Angelina County Veterans Day Parade in Huntington and the ceremonies that follow. I’ll share more information on October and November events as it becomes available.
American Legion Family No. 113 meets at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave., on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6 p.m. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
