Have you ever noticed kids heading to school in costume throughout the month of October?
Did this make you wonder what students could possibly be doing wearing a different coordinated outfit each day? It has nothing to do with Halloween, yet it’s been around for quite some time.
The Red Ribbon Campaign is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation, reaching millions of young people during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31 each year.
Red Ribbon Week is a staple in school systems across the United States during the month of October. This awareness campaign has been educating and informing students of the dangers of using drugs since 1985.
The campaign was created to honor DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was killed in the line of duty, which is where the red ribbon originates.
Red Ribbon Week over the years has utilized themed days to promote the drug-free messaging, such as crazy socks (“Sock it to drugs!”), costume day (“Scare away drugs!”) and sports day (“Team up against drugs!”).
These themed days get students and faculty involved in the campaign and bring a fun way to relay the drug-free message.
During the month of October, schools in Deep East Texas will have Red Ribbon rallies (with Leo the Drug Free Lion), education on the dangers of drug use, signing of Drug-Free Pledge Banners, Lunch & Learns and many other activities provided by the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council.
Did you know?
Children of parents who talk to their teens regularly about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs than those who don’t, yet only a quarter of teens report having these conversations.
Red Ribbon Week is a great opportunity to get the conversation started. This year’s theme is “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.”
For more information on how you can celebrate Red Ribbon Week, contact the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council.
If you or someone you know are in need of ADAC’s services, please call 1(800) 445-8562 or (936) 634-5753.
Connor Gilbertson is the public relations coordinator for the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas’ Region 5 Prevention Resource Center.
