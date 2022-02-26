A Houston man is in the Angelina County Jail after he assaulted and tried to take weapons from Lufkin police officers responding to a report of him tearing down a neighbor’s fence late Friday, according to Lt. Nick Malone.
Herchel Devon Martin, 28, is being charged with two counts of assault of a public servant, two charges of taking or attempting to take a weapon from an officer, and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Martin’s grandmother called police after he tore down the neighbor’s fence and was inside her residence in the 500 block of South Third Street trying to grab a knife, according to Malone.
Once officers arrived, Martin was acting “pretty erratic” and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, so much so that officers immediately tried to handcuff him, Malone said.
Martin then immediately tried taking a Taser off one officer’s duty belt and also bit him on the thumb, Malone said.
Another officer tried to tase him, but it was ineffective, and Martin was able to grab the Taser.
“But the officer was able to keep control of it,” Malone said. “(Martin) wasn’t the only one holding it.”
During the struggle, another officer suffered some injuries to his ribs, Malone said.
Martin remained in jail late Saturday with a combined $81,500 bail set for the charges.
