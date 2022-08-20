With the start of the new school year, I want to wish our students continued success as they embark on another year of learning, opportunity and lifelong memories.

As students pour into the hallways and classrooms of schools across the state, I also want to acknowledge and sincerely thank the teachers, faculty and administrators who have worked tirelessly to prepare for the new school year. These men and women play such a critical role in shaping our children’s future, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their dedicated service.

