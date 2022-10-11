The T.L.L. Temple Foundation is partnering with the Center on Rural Innovation to develop economic development strategies aimed at creating digital economies across East Texas.
A $172,500 grant will fund these strategies and accelerate East Texas’s transition into technology-enabled, digital economy growth, according to the economic opportunity analysis conducted by the foundation. Nacogdoches will be the first CORI site in Texas.
Economic trends in the Nacogdoches region mirror those seen across rural America as a whole, according to the foundation’s analysis. The region, while experiencing growth overall, has not recovered from the losses of the Great Recession. Further, the sectors most vulnerable to automation — including manufacturing and retail — make up a significant piece of the employment picture in the region, while tech and tech-enabled jobs, which research has shown to hold the most potential for economic mobility, are a much smaller piece.
“This grant is aligned to the foundation’s strategy to propel economic opportunity and build thriving rural East Texas communities,” said Wynn Rosser, Ph.D., president and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation. “The future is brighter for rural areas that figure out how to develop digital economy ecosystems and capture a greater share of digital jobs, capital and workforce. Success in Nacogdoches can attract and leverage new federal and private dollars and provide a model for East Texas, positioning our region as a leader in rural innovation.”
The Center on Rural Innovation provides intensive technical assistance to help rural communities develop economic development strategies aimed at creating new local technology jobs and supporting the creation of local startups. Through this effort, they’ve worked with rural communities to help raise more than $17 million in federal funding and matching dollars through the Economic Development Administration’s Build to Scale Venture Challenge Grant.
With support from the foundation, CORI will partner with community leaders and organizations in Nacogdoches as part of the Rural Innovation Initiative, a three-phase assessment, strategy and technical assistance program with the following key milestones: Working with community leaders to assess the current state of the community’s digital ecosystem and inform a strategic path forward, guiding community leaders as they develop a digital strategy to build and bring digital jobs to their community, supporting community leaders in applying for federal (or other) funding to support execution of their strategy.
Based on what it’s learned from work with other rural communities, CORI also proposes providing additional support to Nacogdoches in its digital economic development work via two targeted means: direct funding for the community to ensure they have the resources to execute on the three-phase approach; and funding to support dedicated hours from CORI’s team of capacity builders to ensure Nacogdoches has the resources it needs to begin implementing its plans while awaiting a federal funding decision.
“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership and can’t wait to get started in Texas,” said Matt Dunne, executive director at the Center on Rural Innovation. “We couldn’t ask for better collaborators who share our vision that tech startups and good-paying digital technology jobs can happen anywhere, especially in small towns and rural communities like the ones you’ll find in East Texas.”
