Reset and Reimagine (R2) GEAR UP is a seven-year partnership grant from the United States Department of Education to the University of Texas at Austin through its Institute for Public School Initiatives (IPSI) in the College of Education.
The GEAR UP program provides evidence-based supplementary services and programs to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in a postsecondary education program. IPSI will work with six different school districts, other institutions of higher education, corporations and community organizations to serve students in Central and East Texas.
Lufkin ISD is proud to be a part of this collaboration with UT at Austin and IPSI. The school districts involved are: Del Valle, San Marcos, Coldspring, Port Arthur, Jasper and Lufkin. The grant starts with the sixth and seventh grade classes of 2022-23 and serves all of the students in those grade levels. Students will continue to be GEAR UP students through their graduation from Lufkin High School. There are four main goals of the project:
■ To increase the academic performance and preparation for postsecondary education of participating students.
■ To increase the rate of high school graduation and participation in post-secondary education of participating students.
■ To increase the educational expectations for participating students and increase student and family knowledge of postsecondary options, preparation, and financing.
■ To increase students’/parents’ knowledge and skills regarding work-based learning experiences, STEM, remote learning, use of technology and mental health services to create a pathway toward increasing their competencies and aptitudes.
To accomplish these goals, students will receive tutoring/homework assistance, mentoring, academic advising with a focus on course planning to include advanced and rigorous curriculum, go on college visits, participate in job site visits and/or job shadowing and attend a summer camp program,
Teachers in the program will receive professional development in core content strategies and participate in opportunities for technology assisted instruction, particularly in Math and Science.
Parents of cohort students will have opportunities to participate in college knowledge, awareness and readiness activities through both in-person and virtual workshops. Parents also will have opportunities to participate in financial aid (FAFSA) and financial literacy activities to assist their student in college preparedness.
We are currently looking to hire two site coordinators for this program, one for sixth grade and one for seventh grade. These site coordinators will follow their class to graduation. We are looking forward to this partnership and this program. This will be the fifth time Lufkin ISD has received funding from the GEAR UP initiatives, which have supported nearly 3,000 Lufkin ISD students with more than $10 million in federal grant funds over the years. We feel uniquely qualified to ensure the success of this program and our students — just another reason to celebrate Lufkin ISD!
