Reset and Reimagine (R2) GEAR UP is a seven-year partnership grant from the United States Department of Education to the University of Texas at Austin through its Institute for Public School Initiatives (IPSI) in the College of Education.

The GEAR UP program provides evidence-based supplementary services and programs to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in a postsecondary education program. IPSI will work with six different school districts, other institutions of higher education, corporations and community organizations to serve students in Central and East Texas.

