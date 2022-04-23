The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between March 24 and April 4.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
SW Sushihouse, 1807 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 24
Inspection type: follow up
Number of violations: 0
———
Bright Stars Early Learning Center, 202 Gibson St., Huntington
Date of inspection: March 28
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: observed a damaged interior door on the reach-in cooler; reach-in cooler is producing a lot of water in the bottom of the unit; observed cabinets to be black, they must be light in color; comment: facility to receive a grant and updates will be made to the flooring.
———
Cornerstone Kids Academy, 219 E. Spruce St., Huntington
Date of inspection: March 28
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: one priority violation needed, no priority violations should be noted in an HSP; no food manager employed; no thermometers observed in the cold-holding units; no probe thermometer on site to monitor cooking, cooling and receiving temperatures; increase cleaning frequency in the reach-in coolers, milk build-up observed; seal cabinets, water damage observed.
———
Just Stop, 605 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: March 31
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 12
Reasons for violations: management must be knowledgeable, several priority items noted; no sign or agreement on site, provided to management; no kit on site; bagged ice in the merchandiser outside observed to have no labeling; the store name and address is required on the bag; apply for a manufacturing license with DSHS; replace/repair damaged make table; hinge observed damaged and not working, repeat; ice machine bin observed with a build-up of pink/black/orange substance, discontinue use until clean according to the manufacturer’s instructions; no lid observed; repair or replace any damaged ceiling tiles; repair damaged wall in back dry storage; no reminder observed in the restrooms; clean wall at three-compartment sink; general clean needed at fountain station; complaint — roach infestation and someone living in the facility — no roaches observed but several areas of concern observed, general clean needed, private living quarters observed in a back storage building, advised management and employee who was living within the facility of the rules and regulations and the employee became very frustrated and hostile, the employee removed all his personal belongings and bedding from the area.
———
Church’s Chicken No. 503, 101 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 31
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 35
Reasons for violations: No sign or agreement on site for review, sign provided to management; observed employees with dirty outer clothing, utilize aprons; no kit on site; soiled wiping cloths observed on the prep tables with no sanitation buckets available; no food shall be stored on the floor at any time, observed the flour at the battering station stored directly on the floor, instructed management, and the container was moved; food at holding wells observed out of temperature, increase heat and safe temperatures observed, repeat; cooked chicken on fry line holding at 119F, discarded; raw chicken observed on the counter, tempted at 64F, not utilizing the batter table because it is not working, chicken moved to the cooler to rapid cool; facilities utilizing time stamps on the hot-holding food but no records are available on site for review, last TTC record was completed was April 2021, repeat x2; replace all rusted shelving, shelving observed chipping and rusted in the walk-in cooler and prep tables observed rusted and damaged, repeat; replace damaged shelving within the facility, all surface must be clean and nonabsorbent, repeat; walk-in cooler and freezer observed damaged and in need of repair, the ceiling in the cooler observed disconnected and dripping water, in the middle, the floor, walls and ceiling observed in both to be rusted and not in good repair, repairs or replacement needed, repeat; water only tempted at 97.6, discontinue operation until adequate means of sanitation or obtained; maintenance on site and stated they just cleaned the ice machine, observed inside the ice machine to have a build-up of black/pink/orange substance, instructed management that the unit must be cleaned according to the manufacturer’s instructions, unit turned back off and employee cleaning; clean the fryer/holding unit in the front, significant build-up observed, repeat; general clean needed in the walk in-cooler, repeat; probe thermometers must be cleaned prior to storage, observed dirty; increase cleaning frequency for the facility, the facility is not being cleaned, significant build-up observed on the equipment, generate a cleaning list for employees, repeat; no hot water observed at the only handsink; hot water must be available during all hours of operation, hot water heater may need to be replaced; mop sink must not be used for storage, removed the stored water hose; hand sink observed stored on the floor in the back, maintenance on site making repairs; no lid observed; repair damaged/absorbent baseboards; repair broken floor tiles; increase grout where missing, food debris and water observed; repair damaged ceiling tiles and grids in the prep area; increase weather strip at rear exit to prevent the entry of pest; follow Ecolab advice by ceiling utility lines access holes; No disposable towels on site in the prep area or in the restroom, repeat; no visible handwashing reminders observed; designated area required for all personal items, purse observed stored directly on top of food, repeat x5, citation issued; increase pest control measures by hiring a professional service that comes frequently so that there are no signs of pests; remove all dead roaches from the walls, ceiling and floor; general clean needed along the floor, wall and ceiling, build-up observed through out; comment: facility voluntarily closed for about three hours to gain active managerial control, maintenance on site making repairs to the hot water and handwashing sink, management called several additional members of staff to come in and clean areas of concern, facilities looked better at exit but facility repairs are needed. Will follow up in 30 days.
———
Catfish King of Lufkin, 806 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 31
Inspection type: complaint
Number of violations: 0
———
Angelina College/Great Western Dining, 3500 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 4
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 36
Reasons for violations: no food handler cards on site for review, certifications must be maintained on site for regulatory review, provide employee list and food handler certifications with health permit application; general clean needed inside cabinets; clean under equipment; observed damaged and dirty AC vents; increase weather strip at rear exit, daylight visible, door must be tight-fitting to prevent the entry of pests; management must be knowledgeable on priority items in a highly susceptible population, several priority items noted; unable to verify a certified food manager is employed on the night shifts; manager observed with no hair net or beard net preparing food on the line, instructed him they must be worn, observed him at the end of the inspection with them off again, additionally noted this during a visit to the fry employee who had a beard that was overgrown and observed not wearing beard net; raw bacon should not be stored above bread in walk-in cooler, bacon moved; no protective covering observed on the cake in the reach-through cooler; no protective covering observed on the sausage and chicken located on the rolling rack in the walk-in cooler; several wet wiping cloths observed on prep tables, utilize the sanitation bucket between use; observed manager crack a hard-shell egg with gloves then handled a bun without changing gloves; observed employees opening reach-in cooler doors with no glove change and then attempted to prepare ready-to-eat food with the same gloves, in-service needed on proper glove usage; raw chicken observed in a prep sink in water, no water running; verbal guidance given to management and the water was drained and faucet was turned on; foods observed stored in cold-holding units with no date marking, discard all food with no date marking; dates exceed 7-day mark, oldest dated food items was from March 10, discard all food with expired dates; discard molded bread in the box; remove all pans and baking sheets that do not retain their original characteristics, observed with build-up; test strips to monitor chemical sanitation must be maintained on site, dish water unable to locate test strips at the time of inspection; no chemical sanitation on site, advised manager he would need to close if there are no means for adequate sanitation, operations paused while he obtained bleach from the janitor’s closet; ice build-up observed in the walk-in freezer; clean fountain machine nozzles, black build-up observed; no chemical sanitation observed in the wiping cloth bucket; the facility must be maintained in a clean manner, significant build-up of food debris and grease observed; areas of concern are: under equipment, inside cabinets warmers and coolers, equipment itself, grease build-up observed, walk-in cooler wall, mold that was previously noted is still there, clean inside the oven, build-up observed, clean microwaves, shelving in the walk-in cooler, general clean of the entire facilities needed, implement a cleaning schedule for your staff; no sanitation on-site, active ware-washing observed, discontinue ware-washing until approved sanitation is obtained, rewash the items that were not properly sanitized; do not store anything in front of the hand sink, move trash cans in fry area; chipping paint observed on the walls, manager states these repairs should be made over the summer; repair damaged floor tiles; repair wall at mop sink; remove the dried blood from the wall, manager states it was just done today, but staff states its been there several days; no protective covering observed on the light in the dry storage room; hand sink must not be used for storage, remove dirty dishes from the sinks by ware-washing sink and in the ware-washing room; designated area required for employees’ personal items, purse and personal drinks observed on prep tables; increase weather strip at rear exit, daylight observed; general clean of the entire facilities needed, cleaning is not being done, build-up observed throughout the facilities; comment: will follow up for general cleanliness and priority orders.
