With Christmas just around the corner, many of us are thumbing through seasonal catalogs, window shopping downtown and scouring our many fabulous local businesses to make sure we get just the right gift for everyone on our list.
But for many Angelina County families dealing with financial difficulties, the holidays aren’t so merry, and the coronavirus pandemic has swelled the ranks of those who probably won’t be exchanging gifts as they struggle just to pay bills and keep food on the table.
That’s why this year, more than ever, it’s important that those who are able to participate in The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program do so. Along with the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, the program is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known holiday efforts, allowing more than 100,000 children statewide to experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to the help of generous donors.
“We really want people to understand that we’re really trying to help people not get to January and not have the funds that they need because those parents would choose to probably not pay their bills in order for their kids to have Christmas presents,” Capt. Cavon Phillips said. “We want to eliminate that issue for parents and make sure that their kids are taken care of for Christmas — especially so they don’t have to worry about paying the rent or utility bills.”
But as Monday’s deadline approaches for community members to pick up tags placed on trees at area businesses, nearly 300 angels have yet to be adopted.
“Unfortunately, each year there are angel tags that aren’t selected, gifts that aren’t returned or gifts brought to us after the deadline,” Phillips said. “These are our ‘forgotten angels.’”
The Salvation Army plans accordingly to ensure no child is left out, including placing nameless angel tags that just specify gender and age to fill the wishes of the forgotten angels. Volunteers work in The Salvation Army’s toy shop to select from those unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels.
Tags are available at trees in varying Lufkin locations including Walmart, Belk, Hobby Lobby, Lufkin Mall, Old Navy, Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden and Southside Bank locations. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who — without this program — may not receive a gift for Christmas.
It’s also easier than ever to support the Angel Tree program this year through the Walmart Registry for Good, which makes it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army. Donors can search for The Salvation Army Lufkin’s Angel Tree registry at walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.
For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, call The Salvation Army at 634-5132 or visit them at 412 S. Third St. For other ways to give or get involved, visit salvationarmytexas.org/lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.