Trinity County murder charges

A Trinity County couple has been charged with murder in the deaths of the man’s missing mother and her husband, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Wallace announced Saturday that a lengthy investigation had led authorities to finding the remains of Clayton and Karen Waters, who had been missing since mid-September, and that arrests had been made on two individuals who had confessed to killing them.

