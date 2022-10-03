A Trinity County couple has been charged with murder in the deaths of the man’s missing mother and her husband, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.
Wallace announced Saturday that a lengthy investigation had led authorities to finding the remains of Clayton and Karen Waters, who had been missing since mid-September, and that arrests had been made on two individuals who had confessed to killing them.
On Sunday, Wallace identified the suspects as Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife Adeline Esemerelda Aparacio-Rodriguez, 35, both of Trinity. Chrones is Karen Waters’ son, according to Wallace.
“The good news is the two people who are responsible for it are in custody, they are cooperating with us at this point and they have basically given us a complete confession,” Wallace said Saturday.
A judge set bonds for Chrones and Aparacio-Rodriguez at $1.5 million each for their murder charges and $50,000 each for their charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.
The sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person on 56-year-old Clayton Waters on Sept. 16 after he failed to show up for work for several days. During the course of that search, authorities determined his 60-year-old wife also was missing.
“The investigation and circumstances surrounding the disappearance has led us to believe their current absence and lack of communication was not voluntary,” Wallace said at the time. “All methods of transportation known to either subject has been accounted for and no indications of travel have been uncovered.”
No further information was released Sunday. Authorities are still “gathering all the rest of the details,” Wallace said Saturday.
