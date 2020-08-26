Angelina County officials begged residents to be prepared and ever-vigilant as Hurricane Laura approaches in a press release released Wednesday afternoon.
“While hurricane paths can be unpredictable, we need to continue our readiness activities under the assumption Hurricane Laura will hit us as a major hurricane,” Emergency Management coordinator Ricky Conner said. “Now is the time to urgently wrap up preparations to protect yourself and your property.”
Hurricane Laura has been classified as a Category 4 hurricane, meaning there will be an unsurvivable storm surge with large waves that could cause catastrophic damage. This will be accompanied by hurricane force winds, with damage especially bad where the eyewall moves onshore.
In Angelina County, citizens can expect wind gusts, flooding and isolated tornadoes as the storm moves inland.
Officials encourage residents to review their emergency kit, secure outdoor furniture and decorations, prepare for life-threatening wind and rainfall flooding, prepare for power outages, avoid flood waters and stay informed.
The Emergency Operation Center is operating at Level II — which they dubbed High Readiness at the Emergency Management office.
“With public safety as the utmost priority, Emergency Management staff and other county departments are working diligently to provide support during this emergency,” Conner said.
“I strongly encourage everyone to find a safe place to ride out the storm and stay off the roads if at all possible until the dangerous weather has passed. Check on your neighbors, look out for pets, and be safe.”
