Lufkin police have identified the two men taken into custody after Thursday morning's manhunt.
Danny Bearden, 39, of Huffman, and Kenneth Black, 41, of Conroe, attempted to use a homemade tow truck to steal a Dodge Truck parked in the old Kmart parking lot around 10 a.m., according to a police report.
The owner of the Dodge was in the parking lot at the time and saw Bearden and Black hook up his truck and take off across the parking lot, the report by Lufkin police stated. However, the truck fell because it was improperly connected. They attempted to reconnect it, realized the owner saw them and took off, according to the report.
The owner called 911 and chased Bearden and Black in his own car while keeping dispatchers apprised of his whereabouts. They traveled to the south end of town and into Burke before the owner lost sight of the men.
An officer found the vehicle near Old Diboll Highway in the 100 block of Pinery Road. Officers set a perimeter and began searching for them.
Bearden and Black were about 300 yards from the abandoned truck, the report stated. Upon inspection, police say they discovered a battery operated Sawzall, pipe cutter and other hand tools. The truck was recently purchased in Houston and spray painted, the report stated.
Both men were charged with felony theft.
