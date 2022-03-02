JACKSONVILLE — Thepre-season prognostications didn’t show a lot of hope for the Angelina College men’s basketball team heading into the 2021-2022 season. A brand-new head coach with no collegiate coaching experience, added to a year away from game competition because of the pandemic, were reasons the Roadrunners weren’t expected to do much at all.
AC surprised plenty by qualifying for the conference tournament, and the team nearly pulled off an even bigger shock in Tuesday’s opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament in Jacksonville. .
Instead, the ’Runners ended their season in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday, falling 66-59 to the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers — a team that beat AC by 20 points in December.
AC had fought its way to a 5-point lead midway through the second half, only to see the Cavaliers put together a 13-1 run for BPCC’s final lead of the game. AC hit some big buckets in the final minute, but the Cavaliers made enough of their free throws to hold off the charge and oust AC from the tournament.
Quandre Bullock led the Roadrunners with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Caleb Johnson finished with 12 points and Errol White grabbed 12 rebounds to go with his 6 points.
Jaeden Marshall led Bossier Parish with 17 points.
The Roadrunners, under first-year head coach J.J. Montgomery, finish the season with a 13-16 record.
