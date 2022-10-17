Brookshire Brothers announced the closing of its location at 816 North Timberland Drive effective Oct. 29, according to a press release.
“We have been reviewing this location as we do with all our locations for the past several years, and they made the decision to close just the grocery store,” said Melissa Crager, public relations & corporate responsibility manager.
The fuel center and Tobacco Barn operations will remain open at this time. The location has been open since the early- to mid-1990s, Crager said.
“We have some really great customers that shop at that location, and we really hope that they will move just a little bit up the street to shop at the Chestnut location or the Frank (Avenue) location,” she said.
The grocery store operates under a lease agreement that expires in spring 2023, while the fuel center and Tobacco Barn properties are owned by the company.
“We have an obligation to our landlord to give a certain notice,” Crager said. “And everything that’s inside of the store belongs to Brookshire Brothers, so any of the shelving, the refrigerator cases — so we needed to get all of that out before our lease is up for our landlord.”
Crager said because they have “such wonderful, loyal customers that we are so thankful for and who have supported this store for so many years,” they are offering a promotion until the store closes. Purchases of $20 up to $49.99 earn customers coupons for $2 off, $50 up to $99.99 earns $5 off, and anything over $100 earns $10 off. Those coupons can be redeemed at the Frank Avenue or Chestnut Street locations.
All employees at the North Timberland store will be offered positions within the company.
“We have incredible employees, employee-owners,” Crager said. “Those employee owners have all been offered positions within the company at their current rate of pay. And because we have so many stores here in Angelina County, I'm sure that they will all be very taken care of and well received at our other locations.”
The business recently held a groundbreaking for its location in Huntington expected in fall 2023. It also announced in February the acquisition of 26 acres off South John Redditt Drive.
“We’re focused on our store that we’re building in Huntington and the one that we are also putting in in Lago Vista, which is north of Austin,” Crager said.
Brookshire Brothers celebrated its centennial anniversary in 2021. Originating as a small downtown Lufkin general store in 1921, the regional grocery chain has grown to include more than 6,000 employee owners, 100 grocery stores, 16 express stores, a central distribution center, 72 pharmacies, 87 fueling stations, four coffee shops and two event venues.
