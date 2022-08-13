The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District from June 28-30.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
■ ■ ■
Daddy’s Donut, 203 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 28
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 24
Reasons for violations: priority violation items noted during current inspection; the person in charge does not have a food manager certification, the person in charge shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information; employee stated salsa was prepared in a private residence, salsa was voluntarily discarded; no food protection manager observed during inspection; no signage in food establishment to notify food employees about reporting symptoms and diagnosis information about their health as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food; observed uncovered food in reach-in cooler where kolaches are held, food that is inadequately packaged or contained in damaged packaging could become contaminated by microbes, dust or chemicals introduced by products or equipment stored in close proximity or by persons delivering, stocking or opening packages or overwraps; observed trays of kolaches set out to thaw. Improper thawing, utilize any method prescribed by the code, employee stated kolaches are removed from freezer and placed at room temperature to thaw, improper thawing provides an opportunity for surviving bacteria to grow to harmful numbers and/or produce toxins; observed working food containers without date-marking; observed unmarked trays of kolaches and egg and ham sandwiches without proper time-marking used for time temperature control, voluntarily discarded, one boudin discarded, three egg and ham sandwiches, 20 small kolaches, 13 large kolaches, the food shall be marked or otherwise identified to indicate the time that is four hours past the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control; observed cloth rugs in food preparation areas; observed rags placed underneath three-compartment sink legs; observed cardboard throughout facility underneath equipment, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning, equipment that is easily cleaned minimizes the presence of pathogenic organisms, moisture and debris and deters the attraction of rodents and insects; no probe thermometer onsite to monitor food and cooking temperatures, thermometer needed, the presence and accessibility of food temperature-measuring devices is critical to the effective monitoring of food temperatures, proper use of such devices provides the operator or person in charge with important information with which to determine if temperatures should be adjusted or if foods should be discarded; observed damaged gasket around door in reach-in Coca-Cola cooler; observed damaged spray nozzle at three-compartment sink; observed wax paper pan liners being reused more than once as stated per employee. Single-service and single-use articles may not be reused; observed buildup of dust and dirt on non-food contact surface of oven equipment, general clean needed; observed buildup on fans in Coca-Cola reach-in cooler where kolaches are held, general clean of fan covers needed; observed accumulation of litter and trash in dumpster area; self-closure mechanism needed at exit door, the intent of a self-closure mechanism is to protect food establishments from the entry of insects and rodents by keeping doors closed when not in use, self-closing devices allow a door to return to its closed position after use; did not observe a handwashing reminder in employee restroom; observed rodent droppings in unused bathroom in back area. Increase pest control; observed unused equipment, folding bed cot, shoes and other miscellaneous items in bathroom that is no longer in service, remove items from facility, the presence of unnecessary articles, including equipment that is no longer used, makes regular and effective cleaning more difficult and less likely, it can also provide harborage for insects and rodents, areas designated as equipment storage areas and closets must be maintained in a neat, clean, and sanitary manner, they must be routinely cleaned to avoid attractive or harborage conditions for rodents and insects; observed dust buildup on AC vents, general clean needed.
■ ■ ■
Captain Crab, 734 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 29
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 18
Reasons for violations: priority violations noted during inspection; food employee not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report in accordance with law, to the person in charge, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food; observed employee’s open beverage containers on food prep table, food employees are allowed to drink from closed containers that are carefully handled in a food prep area; no bodily fluid cleanup kit onsite, bodily fluid cleanup kit needed onsite to respond to vomiting and diarrheal events; no signage in food establishment to notify food employees about reporting symptoms and diagnosis information about their health as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food; unable to review shellstock tags due to facility not maintaining records, accurate records that are maintained in a manner that allows them to be readily matched to each lot of shellstock provide the principal mechanism for tracing shellstock to its original source. If an outbreak occurs, regulatory authorities must move quickly to close affected growing areas or take other appropriate actions to prevent further illnesses. Records must be kept for 90 days to allow time for hepatitis A virus infections, which have an incubation period that is significantly longer than other shellfish-borne diseases, to come to light; observed raw chicken held in make-table with ready-to-eat food such as tomatoes and lettuce. It is important to separate foods in a ready-to-eat form from raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display to prevent them from becoming contaminated by pathogens that may be present in or on the raw animal foods; observed raw fish, chicken, shrimp and other raw animal protein stored in make-table. Separating different types of raw animal foods from one another during storage, preparation, holding and display will prevent cross contamination from one to the other. The required separation is based on a succession of cooking temperatures as specified under which are based on thermal destruction data and anticipated microbial load; observed working food containers in make-table/reach-in coolers and walk-in cooler without coverings. Food shall be packaged or covered during storage (unless in the process of cooling). Food that is inadequately packaged or contained in damaged packaging could become contaminated by microbes, dust or chemicals introduced by products or equipment stored in close proximity or by persons delivering, stocking, or opening packages or overwraps. Packaging must be appropriate for preventing the entry of microbes and other contaminants such as chemicals. These contaminants may be present on the outside of containers and may contaminate food if the packaging is inadequate or damaged, or when the packaging is opened; observed working containers of food in walk-in cooler and make-table/reach-in cooler without proper labeling. Certain foods may be difficult to identify after they are removed from their original packaging; observed large pots of sauce used for cooking at 49 degrees. Cold hold shall be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Food was removed from walk-in cooler less than an hours, corrected on site, food was moved to walk-in cooler to maintain adequate cold-holding temperature. Bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long; observed food in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler without date marking. There shall be a system in place for date-marking all foods that are required to be date-marked and is verified through observation; observed low sanitizing solutions in sanitation buckets used to store wiping cloths to clean surfaces; observed dirty can opener with debris and utensil with debris. The objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from non-food contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed black debris and buildup on soft drink nozzles. Increase cleaning frequency, corrected on site, nozzles removed and properly warewashed. Nozzles shall be cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of soil or mold; observed wet linens stored in walk-in cooler. Soiled linens may directly or indirectly contaminate food. Proper storage will reduce the possibility of contamination of food, equipment, utensils, and single-service and single-use articles; observed disposable spoons and forks in container, utensils shall be stored handle up to prevent contamination of food and lip contact surfaces; observed trash and other miscellaneous items. Maintain outside area of of unnecessary items and litter.
■ ■ ■
Area Lakes Catfish & Seafood Market, 707 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 29
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: repair the damaged linoleum in the prep area
General comment: Consider numbering the reach-in freezers since you have so many. Everything else looks good. Good job!
■ ■ ■
Merica Beverage Co., 4001 S. Medford Drive, Suite No. 300, Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 29
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: two food items observed thawing on the counter. Informed cook of proper thawing procedures and the items were moved to the sink and placed under cold running water; manufacturer’s address missing from the consumer self-service coffee displayed at the front, owner will speak with the distributor at the next order and will add stickers to the product onsite; increase dry good storage, several boxes observed on the floor. Owner did state they have a contractor currently building some shelving for the items; trash can needed next to the hand sink in the drive-thru.
■ ■ ■
Willie P’s BBQ & Fish — Soul Food LLC, 142 Alvie Lane, Pollok
Date of inspection: June 29
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 35
Reasons for violations: owner must be knowledgeable on food-borne illness risk-causing factors and priority items, several priority items were noted; hands must be washed for a full 20 seconds, owner observed washing hands less than five seconds; hand soap required with hand washing, no hand soap was used by the owner; hands are required to be properly dried with a disposable towel, owner observed dry his hands on an apron, verbal guidance given to the owner on proper hand washing and the importance of hand washing procedures; observed the owner washing his hands in the soap water at the three-compartment sink, hands must only be washed at the designated hand sink; designated hand sink in the the prep area was not stocked with soap upon entry with active food prep being conducted, soap at the hand sink was restocked; the restroom must be stocked with hand soap. Soap at the hand sink was restocked; no bodily fluid kit onsite; food manager certifications must be posted for the public by the health permit. No certification posted. Owner found the certification in the mobile unit file. Make copies. A certification must be posted in both the mobile unit and in the restaurant; raw chicken observed in walk-in cooler stored above raw fish. Follow the food storage chart to prevent cross contamination, the fish was discarded; several food items stored in the walk-in cooler were observed uncovered, food must stay covered to protected from possible contamination. Uncovered food items were discarded; store ice scoop on a plate or on a rack, do not store directly on the counter; several wiping cloths observed on food and non-food contact surfaces; no sanitation bucket onsite to properly store the wiping cloths; food shall never be stored on the floor. Additional shelving needed for storage; several containers of food (ox tail, beef tips, rice, gravy) stored on the counter under no temperature control. Food was removed from cold-hold at 10 a.m. to “cool” on the counter prior to serving. Hot hold must be maintained at 135 or above. Food items were voluntarily discarded; no dates were observed on any of the food stored in the reach-in coolers. All food that was undated was discarded. Owner did have labels on site but was not utilizing them; remove the water-damaged shelf next the hand sink. (No wood allowed); replace the bottom shelf of the prep table, observed rusted; remove old labels when warewashing; no ambient air thermometers were located in any of the hot- or cold-holding units; general clean of the entire facility required. Several areas have accumulations of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris; general clean needed inside the reach-in coolers; general clean needed inside the reach-in warmer; general clean of the microwave needed. Clean daily; cleaning frequency needed. Facility observed dirty with significant buildup. Guidance given to help implement a cleaning frequency check list. Owner did call employees to come in to start the cleaning process. Will follow up for general cleanliness in 14 day; observed the owner actively warewashing in the second bay of the three-compartment sink. Items must be washed, rinsed and then sanitized in the third compartment. Fish was thawing in the third compartment during the warewashing; several containers of single-service items were observed stored on the floor. There is not enough storage shelving to keep the items off the floor; no trash can was conveniently located near the hand sink; gas lines on the fryers are stored on the floor and exposed and pose a trip hazard. Updated needed; water lines at the warewashing sink are directly on the floor and pose a trip hazard. Update needed; all lights that are not shatter proof are required to have protective covering or shield; repair self-closure at the rear exit, doors must fully close; no disposable towel was readily available at the hand sink in the prep area, owner found some at the front counter and placed them above the sink; personal items and items that do not pertain to the retail food operation must be stored away from food, utensils and single-service items and must not be stored on prep surfaces.
General comment: Will follow up in 14 days for priority items and general cleanliness.
■ ■ ■
Tharseo Place, 3896 FM 2497, Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 30
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: repair ceiling around the AC vent, chipping paint; seal concrete at the floor drain next to the oven.
General comment: facility not open to patients at the time of inspection. Call once opened so we can review the flow of food.
■ ■ ■
Skate Ranch, 5012 Lotus Lane, Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 30
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated, good job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.