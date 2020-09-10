A traffic switch is scheduled to begin Thursday on U.S. Highway 69 south between BW Horton Road, south of Huntington, to FM 1270, south of Zavalla, weather permitting.
Traffic will be moved to the newly constructed section of roadway recently completed in this section of U.S. 69. Two-lanes of traffic, one northbound and one southbound, will remain in place until the next completed phase of construction.
At state Highway 63 in Zavalla, a three-way stop sign will be utilized that will require all drivers on U.S. 69 and state Highway 63 to stop at the intersection. Traffic on County Road 357 will be required to use the existing portion of U.S. 69 north for nearly 1 mile to access the newly constructed lanes of U.S. 69.
The U.S. Highway 69 corridor in southern Angelina County will widen the two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided highway. The projects are being completed in three phases.
Phase One: From Huntington to FM 844, Pinto Construction, Nacogdoches, contractor for the $10.1 million project, worked to extend the four-lane section of highway just south of Huntington. This phase is now completed.
Phase Two: From FM 844 to FM 1270 in Zavalla, Johnson Brothers, Roanoke, contractor for the $72 million construction project, has worked to extend the four-lane section of highway and construct several bridges. Crews continue to work through this phase.
Phase Three: From FM 1270 to the Jasper County line, crews continue to widen the roadway to a four-lane divided highway. Drewery Construction Co., Nacogdoches, contractor for the $37.5 million project, is scheduled to complete the final phase in early 2023, weather permitting.
Once completed, U.S. Highway 69 south projects in the Lufkin District will connect to the U.S. 69 widening that is being completed by the Beaumont District and will be known as the Big Thicket Corridor.
The finished projects will enhance safety, improve traffic flow, provide better connectivity between Lufkin and Beaumont and also will serve as an evacuation route from the Gulf Coast.
Motorists are urged to stay alert to the traffic switch changes, use caution and reduce speed as they enter these areas. Obey all traffic control and stay alert to signage directing motorists through the traffic switch onto the newly constructed lanes. Stay alert for workers and moving equipment throughout this work zone.
For updates regarding road conditions statewide, visit drivetexas.org. For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
