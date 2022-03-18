2 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Mar 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is south of Highway 21 and north of Forest Service Road 524.The proposed burn acres is 550. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.North winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.■ The second burn area is 2,915 acres in the Moore Plantation Wildlife Management Area south off state Highway 2426 in the Sabine National Forest. This will be a hand burn.West winds are expected today. Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burn Medicine Highway Meteorology Area National Forest North Wind Official West Wind Acres Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indicts county judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer and county employeeMan sentenced to 10 years for involvement in deadly street racing incidentPennsylvania woman in custody in connection with 2020 slaying of Diboll manState panel suspends Lymbery; commissioners consider appointing Wright3/12/22 Restaurant inspectionsTornado warning issued for Angelina CountyPolice charge 20-year-old Corrigan man in shooting death of 21-year-old Lufkin manExecutive director of Love INC resigning after five yearsSenate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanentRevved up for thrills: Mayhem Monster Truck Show returns to Lufkin Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
