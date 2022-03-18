Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.

■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is south of Highway 21 and north of Forest Service Road 524.

The proposed burn acres is 550. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.

North winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.

Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.

■ The second burn area is 2,915 acres in the Moore Plantation Wildlife Management Area south off state Highway 2426 in the Sabine National Forest. This will be a hand burn.

West winds are expected today. Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.