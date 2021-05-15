At 8 p.m. Friday on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium, 465 seniors will graduate from Lufkin High School, closing one chapter of their lives and opening another.
Normally, graduation would be an expected event after 13 years of school, but with the pandemic and so many unknowns, we have waited to make decisions to see what would be possible. Finally, this year is a year to celebrate a gradual return to normalcy.
What does getting back to “almost” normal look like? We are able to have kindergarten graduations, fifth-grade graduations and end-of-year celebrations.
We were able to induct students into the STEM academy and the Early College High School program. We have celebrated National Elementary Honor Society and National Honor Society students and have had band and choir performances, not to mention a prom.
These are all activities students typically enjoy during a school year, but as you can imagine, this year has come with challenges and limitations.
Still, with all of the challenges, we will host a scholarship night this week for our seniors and a ceremony for our top 20 students known as the Panthers of Prestige hosted by the Lufkin Education Foundation.
We recently celebrated 130 seniors who have “signed” with a college or university by surrounding the high school with college signs. We also were able to celebrate our special education students at a graduation ceremony for them in the Tom Jack Lucas auditorium.
We have learned a lot throughout this ordeal and some things will stay with us long into the future. Zoom will probably always have a place in our lives. We will never again take for granted the ability to come together and celebrate and honor our students and their accomplishments.
We appreciate the support and understanding of our parents as we have tried to do the right things for our students and keep them safe. That meant adapting to the latest protocols and being patient while we implemented new procedures.
We will have news about the 2021-22 school year as soon as we have enough data to make those decisions. The things that will make the difference are monitoring the new cases in our area and the rate of vaccinations.
As you will notice on our online COVID-19 dashboard, our cases continue to decline. Please continue to be vigilant and to practice safety protocols throughout the summer. Consider getting the vaccinations. By doing so, we will be closer to a return to normal school in the fall.
I am most proud of our teachers, nurses and staff for working collaboratively to ensure the safety of our students this year.
We purchased air-filter systems, plastic barriers, retrofitted water fountains, provided gallons and gallons of hand sanitizers, sanitized buildings and classrooms every day, gave COVID tests, but without the cooperation of our staff, this year would have been impossible.
Our teachers and staff have gone above and beyond to continue teaching despite all the changes and protocols. I am proud we have local partnerships with The Medicine Shoppe and Woodland Heights Medical Center to set up vaccination clinics for our staff, working hand-in-hand with our incredible nursing staff.
It’s been a year of opportunities and challenges, but as I reflect, I am without a doubt Lufkin Proud.
