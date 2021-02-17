Warmer days are on the horizon, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana.
But Angelina County will be under a winter storm warning until then.
“A significant winter storm producing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to threaten the region today and not totally ending until midday Thursday,” the NWS winter storm warning states. “Wintry precipitation is expected to be primarily snow along and north of Interstate 30, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain around the Interstate 20 corridor, and primarily freezing rain over Deep East Texas and Central Louisiana.
“Power outages will be a risk in all areas, but especially where freezing rain will be predominant. Of course, travel remains difficult in most of the region and any recent improvement will be lost once this new event sets in. Temperatures will not be nearly as cold as the last 24 hours, but will remain well below normal.”
There is a 90% chance of precipitation for the remainder of Wednesday afternoon, which includes rain or freezing rain. The high should be near 34, a north with winds of 5-10 mph and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Forecasters said daytime ice accumulation of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch is possible.
Wednesday night’s forecast includes a 20% chance of freezing rain with a low around 26.
That 20% chance of precipitation remains in the forecast until noon Thursday, when the high temperature will reach 37. Winds should be from the north at 5-10 mph.
The forecast for Thursday night calls for mostly cloudy skies with a low around 18.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 and a north wind around 5 mph. Friday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 19.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 49. The forecast for Saturday night calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 58.
Sunday should be mostly cloudy with a high near 58. Sunday night is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers before midnight and a low around 36.
Monday will be sunny with a high near 58, and Monday night should be mostly clear with a low around 34.
Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 65.
