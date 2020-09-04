St. Patrick Catholic Church will be hosting a celebratory mass in honor of first responders and 9/11.
The mass will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday and followed by a drive-thru breakfast. Father Denzil Vithanage said he has held similar celebrations at the other churches and programs where he has served, and he wanted to continue it here in Lufkin.
“It is time for us to again commemorate this event by turning to our law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS and everybody to pray for them and thank them for their service,” he said. “I truly believe the amount of sacrifice. There is a group of people who are trying to save lives, but there is another group of people who rush in literally knowing they might be called to sacrifice their lives in order to save lives.”
Vithanage said he remembered being at a conference in Austin at the moment the first plane struck the Twin Towers in New York City. He said it seemed like a movie watching the news stations showing so many brave men and women rushing in to save as many people as possible with the debris falling around them.
The time to rally around law enforcement is even greater as the level of negativity surrounding the profession grows, Vithanage said.
“I think the greatest thing we can do is keep them in our prayers,” he said. “We come home every day and night knowing someone is out there protecting us.”
The mass will consist of healing and thanksgiving, and then Vithanage will invite first responders for a special blessing and will place a candle on a remembrance table for all those who died on 9/11.
The breakfast would typically be held in the church as a reception, but it will be held as a drive-thru for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.