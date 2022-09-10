The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District from Aug. 24-25.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Kid Kountry Too, 2682 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 24
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Work order in place to have the three-compartment sink to be secured to the wall. Mrs. Bozeman demonstrated active managerial control with no violations. Great job.
■ ■ ■
Another Just Kidz, 3024 Ted Trout Drive, Lukin
Date of inspection: Aug. 24
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Mrs. Shepherd and Mrs. Frankens demonstrated good active managerial control with no violations. Good job.
■ ■ ■
Dollar General, 1401 Kurth Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 24
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: ambient air thermometers are required in all cold-holding units, none were observed installed, they should be installed at the warmest part of the unit, closer to the door; general clean of the dumpster area needed to remove the debris, instruct staff to keep the lid closed; increase the weather strip at the front side and rear exit to prevent the entry of pests, daylight observed at all three when closed.
■ ■ ■
Kid’s Inc Learning Center, 2960 U.S. Highway 69 north
Date of inspection: Aug. 25
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated by Mrs. Roseanne Arriola by having no violations. Facility was observed very clean and in good repair. Great job! Keep up the good work.
■ ■ ■
Kid Kountry Preschool, 2505 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 25
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated by Mrs. Juline Johnson by having no violations noted. Facility observed clean and in good repair. Good job.
