Students at Central ISD capped off a banner year for the school’s UIL academic program at the state meet on May 1. Competing in Class 3A, several students and teams brought home awards, including multiple state champions.
The accounting team brought home its third state championship since 2017, with three different students earning an individual medal — senior Tanner Bearden, third; senior Cecilia Marroquin, fourth; and sophomore Randy Stephens, fifth. Sophomore Russell Reid rounded out the team, and finished 12th individually.
The journalism team, coached by Ashley Curry, garnered its first team win in school history, led by two students who finished as individual gold medalists. Freshman Giselle Jaime earned the gold in news writing, while sophomore Macie Bearden did the same in feature writing. It was also the first time that Central has had two students earn individual gold medals in the same year.
Senior Savannah Young rounded out her UIL career with a silver medal in literary criticism. The team was coached by Donna Cook, who said Savannah’s success was never in doubt.
“(She) was bound for state from when I met her four years ago,” Cook said. “All I had to do was provide the resources and ask her how she planned to study.”
Central ISD finished second in school points at the district level, second at the regional level, and is currently sitting in second at the state level, pending the results from speaking events that will take place at the end of May.
“I couldn’t have asked for more from our students and coaches this year,” according to accounting coach and UIL coordinator Chad Nash. “We have had a lot of things to celebrate. We had six individual medalists, including two golds, and two team championships, which is by far our best showing ever at the state level.
“We took the most students we’ve ever taken to the state meet. Our seniors finished their careers in style, and we also had great results from our underclassmen, which gives us a foundation to build on for the coming years. The future of UIL Academics is brighter than ever at Central High School.”
Cecilia Marroquin also was honored as a three-time participant at the state competition, having qualified as part of the accounting team in 2018 and 2019, as well.
Central took 11 students overall to the state meet, with Stephens, Marroquin and Tanner Bearden also competing in the number sense competition. Other state qualifiers were Brayden Thacker (number sense), Samantha Hooker (spelling), and Aiden Fowler and Anthony Ramos (literary criticism).
The 2020 UIL Academic competition year was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We had so many students who worked hard last year, and then didn’t get to compete, including those three seniors (Bearden, Marroquin, and Young),’’ Nash said. ‘‘So it was great to see them come back with a vengeance and take care of business.”
Central Superintendent Justin Risner echoed Nash’s comments.
“I am so proud of all of these students and coaches for the hard work and dedication they have put in to make this happen,’’ Risner said. ‘‘Even with the adversity they have faced over the last two years, they never lost sight of their goals to compete in the state UIL meet. It is always rewarding to see this level of commitment pay off in such a big way. Central ISD is proud of our students and looks forward to many more great accomplishments from them in the future.”
Curry said she was proud of her two gold medalists.
“To place first at the state level in their first year to compete is an immense achievement, and truly makes me excited to see what the next few years will hold. They’ve worked so hard this year and deserve all the accolades given to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.