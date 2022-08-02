The Pines Theater is the place to be this weekend to enjoy an entertaining evening.
Hall of Fame rockabilly star Lee Rocker is set to take the stage Friday night, while Card 53 Comedy will take over the venue Saturday night. Tickets for both shows are still available.
Rocker’s career started in 1980, and since then he has toured, recorded and performed worldwide, bringing music lovers together as a member of the Grammy-nominated band, the Stray Cats. As a band the group sold more than 10 million albums and earned 23 gold and platinum-certified records.
As an individual, Rocker earned his renown through singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his bass, said Kivana Ford, operations manager for The Pines.
“Angelina Arts Alliance brings outstanding performances to Lufkin for the community to enjoy. Lee Rocker is no exception,” she said. “His performance is sure to leave a lasting impression as a memorable experience in the heart of Lufkin.”
He and his father, Stanley Drucker, both received Grammy nominations in 1982, a feat that only has happened one other time in the award’s history.
Rocker was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, is a recipient of the Visionary Artists award by the city of Laguna Beach, California, and in 2021 he performed at the Library of Congress for Jill Biden.
In 2022 he was named one of the 100 Greatest Bassists of all times by Bass Player Magazine, alongside Sir Paul McCartney, John Entwistle and more.
“The audience can expect to come hear Lee Rocker and his band perform some of The Stray Cats hits, plus lots of other rockin’ songs,” Ford said.
Tickets are available across three sections with prices ranging from $35 to $45 per seat.
On Saturday night, Card 53 Comedy — an East Texas-based improv comedy show — will claim the stage with several acts made up on the spot.
The show is considered “clean-ish” but is based on audience suggestions.
“... due to the unpredictable nature of the show, we risk embarrassing our mothers, wives and places of employment all for the sake of providing a night of entertainment like no other in Texas for you,” the comedy team wrote.
Tickets are $15 a seat for general admission.
Tickets can be purchased at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St., online at angelinaarts.org or by calling (936) 633-5454. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
