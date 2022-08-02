Card 53 Comedy

Card 53 Comedy will be bringing improv to East Texas during a show at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Pines Theater.

 Contributed

The Pines Theater is the place to be this weekend to enjoy an entertaining evening.

Hall of Fame rockabilly star Lee Rocker is set to take the stage Friday night, while Card 53 Comedy will take over the venue Saturday night. Tickets for both shows are still available.

Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.