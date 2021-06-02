April showers normally bring May flowers but this year it brought a lot of rain, too. Hopefully, that doesn’t mean we will have a hot and dry summer but maybe the rain showers will spread themselves out more.
American Legion Family National Poppy Day was May 28. This year VFW Auxiliary No. 1836 was there also. The two organizations have not worked together for many years, but that is in the past.
The two organizations have agreed to work more closely together in the future, beginning this Memorial Day weekend and moving forward.
We are stronger together — two different organizations, two different poppies, one goal: our veterans.
The main difference in the two organizations, besides some of the programs, is the qualifications for membership. For the VFW, the veteran must have served “in country during wartime” whereas for the American Legion, they only had to have served in the military with an honorable discharge.
Many, like myself, are members of both organizations, just more active in one. No more confusion about the two veterans organizations, we hope.
American Flags were placed on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day. American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 covers about six or eight area cemeteries.
Flag Day is June 14, and this year the celebration will last for three days. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12, the first 100 people or businesses to bring in a tattered or torn 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag will get a new one compliments of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Come by the parking lot at the American Legion Post No. 113 (Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave.)
Then Sunday, June 13, the VFW Post No. 1836 will host a proper flag disposal ceremony at their post home, 1800 Ford Chapel Road. The ceremony will begin about 2 p.m.
And on Flag Day, June 14, we will once again have the annual City of Lufkin Flag Day Ceremony at Bronaugh Park (across the street from City Hall) at 5:30 p.m. What a great way to honor and celebrate our wonderful U.S. flag.
Be sure to check out our Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113-Lufkin TX | Facebook and check events listed on several area community event calendars, including the Chamber of Commerce and others.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many who are unable to do so themselves.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Or you can attend one of our regular monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
If 5 p.m. is too early, please let us know if that is the only reason you are not joining us. We used to meet at 5:30 p.m.but most members said they did not have a problem with meeting earlier.
