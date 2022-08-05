SFA football

Stephen F. Austin junior quarterback Trae Self (2) slides after making a gain during a non-conference game at Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas. Self is a finalist for the Walter Payton Player of the Year award.

 EVAN LUECKE/SFA Athletics

CHICAGO, Ill. — SFA Seniors Xavier Gipson (wide receiver) and Trae Self (quarterback) have been named to the initial 2022 Walter Payton Award watch list, which Stats Perform presents to the national offensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

Gipson, a consensus preseason All-American, recently selected as the unanimous WAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, landed on the Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team to open the second straight campaign. Gipson led the WAC with 75 receptions, 1,377 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021, turning in an average of 144 all-purpose yards per game.