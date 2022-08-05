Stephen F. Austin junior quarterback Trae Self (2) slides after making a gain during a non-conference game at Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas. Self is a finalist for the Walter Payton Player of the Year award.
CHICAGO, Ill. — SFA Seniors Xavier Gipson (wide receiver) and Trae Self (quarterback) have been named to the initial 2022 Walter Payton Award watch list, which Stats Perform presents to the national offensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.
Gipson, a consensus preseason All-American, recently selected as the unanimous WAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, landed on the Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team to open the second straight campaign. Gipson led the WAC with 75 receptions, 1,377 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021, turning in an average of 144 all-purpose yards per game.
Self paced the WAC with 3,201 yards and 266.8 passing yards per game in 2021 to go along with 28 touchdowns to just nine interceptions through the air.
Self gained an additional 311 rushing yards and scored three times on the ground for the Lumberjacks.
More players can join the watch list during the regular season, and afterwards a national media panel will select the winner. First awarded in 1987, the Payton has watched past recipients such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL.
Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.