This is the time of year when this space is usually dedicated to wishing you a wonderful holiday full of memories and good cheer. And while we do hope that for all of you, this will be a little different.
While Lufkin District officials are constantly talking safety in meetings and in the field with our workers and contractors, this week, we will meet to do a little brainstorming. And that’s where we need your input.
Our district engineer Kelly Morris will be leading a meeting to brainstorm for a solution to the rising fatality statistics in East Texas. It’s not uncommon in larger cities to see fatalities almost daily, but in towns like Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Diboll, Livingston, Huntington, Crockett, Groveton or Center, daily fatalities are uncommon.
While East Texas usually follows state trends in many areas, we don’t have to. When it comes to our family members and neighbors dying in a crash, we believe we can do something to stop it. So, we are thinking outside the box for ways to reverse this upward trend.
The answer to this problem doesn’t have to be one TxDOT discovers. It could come from the public. It could come from you. We want you to brainstorm with us and let us know what you think might work to reduce the fatalities in East Texas. Email me at Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call me at (936) 633-4395 because I want to hear your ideas.
We know that most crashes across the state are the result of speeding, failure to yield, driving under the influence, not buckling a seatbelt and a real big one — distracted driving. We also know the driver is the sole person to choose how a vehicle will be driven. Funny thing about choices — everything we do is a choice, whether good or bad. I believe our choices will not only influence our lives today, but the lives of our families for generations to come.
Even more sobering is the fact that nearly 100% of the crashes we are seeing in East Texas are avoidable. That’s why we don’t refer to them as accidents. There is no such thing. A crash is not an accidental occurrence. A crash occurs because someone made an unsafe choice.
We welcome your comments. Someone, somewhere, has an idea that will work. It’s easy to say that if everyone would just drive safer, the numbers would go down. Of course, they would. What we want to know is how to make that happen. How to influence drivers and pedestrians to make different choices.
Maybe while you are waiting for a flight or driving a few hours with kiddos in the car to grandparents for Christmas, you can discuss it. Help us come up with the answer. It could mean that we all have a safer holiday and a happier new year.
