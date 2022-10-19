Martin Luther King Jr.’s statement, “Life’s persistent and most urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’” is so very relevant in this season of giving.
Driving through our community, we are reminded of local opportunities to get involved in creating a greater good beyond ourselves by “doing for others.”
United Way thermometers are showing up around town to remind us of the community’s giving goal and help us track donations. Local nonprofit radio stations are holding fund drives to support their independent news and music. Soon, waffle bakes, golf tournaments and The Salvation Army Red Kettle stands will pop up to bring our attention to ways we can become part of the big picture of giving by joining others in our community for a common cause.
The Charities Aid Foundation has documented research findings on the benefits of giving. The leading benefit identified is knowing you are helping others, and that is empowering and can make you feel happier and more fulfilled.
Research also identified a link between making a donation to charity and increased activity in the brain that registers pleasure. This proves that it really is far better to give than receive.
Giving to charity also strengthens personal values. Acting on feelings of responsibility is a great way to reinforce personal values and embrace our own ethical beliefs.
When you model giving for your children, this nurtures a child’s generosity and can influence a greater appreciation of what they have and will influence them to carry on as a supporter of charities in years to come.
Donating to charity shows your children, from a young age, they can make positive changes in the world.
Your support of a charitable cause also can inspire friends and family to join you in making a significant effort to bolster contributions by working together for a greater impact than one individual might make.
Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” What a great statement to live by. I hope you have a great life!
