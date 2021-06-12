District 17-4A featured some of the top teams in the state with the Rusk Eagles making it to the championship game while the Hudson Hornets fell two rounds short of the state tournament.
Those teams were well represented on the all-district team, which was released earlier this week.
Rusk’s J.D. Thompson, a Vanderbilt commit, was named the district MVP after mowing through the competition throughout the season. He was the winning pitcher in Rusk’s state semifinal win.
Meanwhile, Hudson had both the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year.
Senior Hank Warren picked up Offensive Player of the Year as the top threat in the Hornets’ lineup. In addition to his hitting exploits, he was also one of the top pitchers throughout district. Warren has signed to play with Northeast Texas.
Meanwhile, his battery mate, Remington Roff, earned Defensive Player of the Year in his first complete year as a starting catcher. He stepped in as a starter as a sophomore in 2020 when Ben Penn missed the first part of the year with an injury. Roff showed rapid improvement in becoming a defensive force for the Hornets.
Hudson led the way with four first-team selections. Right fielder Ashton Grissom was the only senior selected to the team.
In addition, three juniors made the squad with pitcher Carson Courtney, third baseman Tyler Dickerson and center fielder Collin Ross each being honored.
Courtney was also the team’s starting first baseman and one of the top hitters in the order.
Dickerson earned his honor at third base although he also played shortstop when Warren was on the mound.
Ross, the team’s leadoff hitter, was a consistent force throughout the season.
Hudson had a pair of outfielders make the second-team with sophomore Matthew Gardner being named in right field and Blake Slaga earning his position in left. In addition, Hudson juniors Kade Clifton and Chandler Spencer were honorable-mention selections.
Among the nine Hudson players honored, Warren and Grissom are the only seniors the Hornets are losing to graduation.
In addition to their on-field achievements, the Hornets also had six players named academic all-district. Delbert Graves, Grissom, Ross, Slaga, Cody Steel and Warren were each honored.
Other superlative honors went to Jasper’s Heath Pantoja (Newcomer of the Year), Carthage’s Javerion Roquemore and Jasper’s Drew Marshall (Co-Pitchers of the Year), Carthage’s Connor Cuff (Utility Player of the Year) and Rusk’s Ross McMurry (Coach of the Year).
Other first-teamers were catcher Peayton Giles (Palestine), first baseman Si Schumacher (Carthage), second baseman Sawyer Smith (Carthage), shortstop Landon Gates (Rusk), center fielders Garret Pugh (Jasper) and Bryce Lenard (Rusk) and left fielder Austin Morgan (Carthage).
Other second-teamers were pitcher Mason Circle (Rusk), catcher Colton Crawford (Center), first baseman Tarrant Sunday (Rusk), second baseman Brett Rawlinson (Rusk), third baseman Wade Williams (Rusk), shortstop Micah Kendrick (Jasper), center fielder Jase Bird (Center) and left fielders Will Dixon (Rusk) and Grayson Williams (Jasper).
Other honorable-mention selections were Rusk’s Lane Gilchrest and Zach Blackmon, Jasper’s Brock Lackey and Marco Escalante, Carthage’s Dillon Davenport, Todd Register, Brooks Brewster, Braden Smith and Tyler Castillo, Center’s Connor Henson, Garren Dubea and Chandler Jones and Palestine’s Anthony McLaughlin, Mario Perez, Cayden Patton, Aaron Ordonez, Jarrett Henry, Pablo Castillo and Braeden Hickman.
