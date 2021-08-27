I sure managed to compile a long list of bad habits over this past year and a half of shutdown life. Going from 100 mph every day to a sudden stop left me with far too much spare time on my hands.
How’s the old saying go? “An idle mind is the devil’s workshop?”
Yeah, well, I added a big storage room to his workshop.
Instead of finding something productive to do with myself, I went in the opposite direction. I’ve never had so much extra time in my life, so excuse me for screwing it up.
Of all the habits I formed, none was worse than my penchant for injecting brain poison.
What began as an honest effort to stay informed devolved into an exercise in staying aggravated. Think of all the events occurring since March of 2020, especially with COVID-19. Add all the other crazy stories — political and everything else — and there was never a shortage of news items. Again, I wanted to know stuff.
Boy, did that little effort go nine kinds of sideways.
For the record, my affliction was 100% self-inflicted. It wasn’t as if I accidentally picked up a virus or something.
I didn’t need a needle, either, for those brain injections.
All I needed was my phone.
Yeah, my little square computer I keep everywhere with me did a great job wrecking my mind. I never thought I’d let it, but let it I did.
I spent way too much time scrolling news feeds and social media. And because I didn’t have anything else on my schedule, I just kept scrolling … and scrolling … and scrolling.
I never, ever shoulda done it.
First, it’s hard nowadays to get straight-up facts without having to weed out all the misinformation. Too many people with platforms and the go-ahead to say whatever they want. I never in a million years dreamed we could make a virus a political statement, but we sure found a way. I always try to glean info from every side of an issue — that’s what critical thinking is, right? — but when I know I’m reading and hearing straight-up bull excrement, it doesn’t guide me in any way. It just ticks me off.
Then I compounded my poisoning by reading plain ol’ opinions — especially in the social media comments sections. At first, it was pretty entertaining watching people slam each other over anything and everything. I got tickled with all the keyboard courage, knowing folks were typing words they’d never have the guts to say face-to-face, and I nearly broke my neck from the number of times I shook my head wondering how some of those trolls remember to breathe. I learned a long time ago about the futility behind arguing with a rock, so I wasn’t about to participate. I was just entertaining myself. Or so I thought.
Eventually, however, I began to feel the effects of the brain poisoning. All my natural cynicism I’ve managed to keep stowed belowdecks all these years flooded right back up to the top. I repeatedly asked the worst rhetorical question in the history of ever: “What is wrong with people?”
I found myself wondering for the first time in forever if maybe we’re overdue for another one of those planet-wrecking meteors. I hated thinking it’s time to flush this whole potty and start with a clean bowl, but think it I did.
Worst of all, I let the mess get to me. It kept me in such a bad frame of mind that when even the least little annoyance arose during the day, it amplified and irritated me enough to ruin too much of my time. Things I normally could have blown off easily found a way to stick to me.
Everything made me want to stretch myself out nekked over a bed of fire ants.
Before all this, I was too busy to mainline so much bad news straight into my brain’s limbic system. The very things keeping me busiest — my family, my jobs, my friends — were the things making me happiest. I kept my focus on the positives because I have more than my fair share. If bad news found me, it was gonna have to chase me down and tackle me.
Staring down at that stupid phone kept my eyes off the good things in my life.
For now, I’ll count on getting busy again to keep my feeble brain focused on the positives. Actually, I could use the same precautions with my phone as we’re advised to do with this virus.
Social distancing? I bet it would work. Just throw my danged phone halfway across the yard and stay away from it.
Masking? Perfect. Just slide the mask up over my eyes so I can’t read anything.
There are vaccines showing up all over the place now, so I guess I can wait for one of those.
After all these months, I could sure use a vaccine for brain poisoning.
