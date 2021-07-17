Back-to-school time is my favorite time of year, and this year I am even more excited because we will be back to school as usual.
I love the smell of new crayons and freshly sharpened pencils. I love going to the store and seeing the rows of school supplies. It represents new beginnings and fresh starts.
I am grateful we did have in-person learning for the entire school year, and we weathered all that COVID threw at us, but we are all ready to put that behind us.
This year feels like our chance to have a redo from last year, and we are making big plans for our staff and students.
At Lufkin ISD, we will have Meet the Teacher events, our red-carpet welcome back on the first day of school, and because the Texas Education Association is not requiring masks, this means more smiles this school year.
The district is not requiring uniforms; however, there is still a dress code that can be found on our school website at lufkinisd.org. The district is providing the majority of school supplies. Parents can look at the other supplies on the list on our website.
The school calendar and information on Meet the Teacher events will be posted to the website, as well.
If you haven’t registered your child for school next year, log in to Skyward on the school website. All students must be registered. If you need help, contact the campus where your child will be attending or call the administration building at 634-6696.
Any parent who missed the opportunity to sign up for the P-EBT benefits for the school lunch program still has the opportunity to do so. Many Remind messages were sent to you this summer, but if you need information, please contact Student Nutrition Services at 634-7054.
Lufkin ISD serves all students free lunch and free breakfast through community eligibility, so all students are eligible for this benefit.
One change that will remain the same is that the district is not allowing parents to drop off food from outside the school. Cupcakes and treats for parties for our younger students will be fine, but the daily run through the drive-thru and bringing lunch to the students will not be allowed.
Although masks are not required, if your child hasn’t been vaccinated, you may choose to send your child in one.
The district plans on coordinating a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students 12 and up. Information will be posted on our social media and through the Remind texting system. Please consider having your child vaccinated.
Many fans have asked about the football season and season tickets. At this time, we are planning to sell those season tickets as usual. Current season ticket holders, those held from the 2019 season, should receive an email about dates and times to purchase those season tickets. We will see you in purple at the first home game on Aug. 27 against Tyler Legacy.
We’ve been through a lot this past year together and feel so proud that our students were able to come to school and learn.
Our theme this year for the district is ‘‘Together We Rise.’’ Without a doubt, this theme rings true because collectively we have been successful this past year against all odds.
Looking forward to the coming year, we will rise to the occasion and we will achieve great things ... together.
