A Lufkin woman is home after Lufkin police say a man kidnapped her and took her to San Antonio.
Meundrea Thomas, 22, was hanging out with her ex-boyfriend, Quindon Boston, on Sunday when he began insisting she accompany him to San Antonio, according to a police report. Thomas told Boston “no” and they began arguing, the report states.
Boston then told Thomas he would hurt her if she did not go with him. He placed her in the backseat and set the child locks to prevent her escape before driving to San Antonio, the report states.
At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a woman saying she Thomas’ mother told police Thomas had been possibly kidnapped by Boston. The woman believed this because Thomas hadn’t responded to attempts to contact her and Thomas has a protective order against Boston, the report states.
Lufkin officers spoke with Thomas’ roommate, who said they’d spoken with Thomas at around 11:30 a.m. through someone known as “Quindon’s cousin.”
Officers got a phone number for Quindon’s cousin and were able to speak to Thomas, the report states. Thomas sounded as though she was distressed, according to the report.
Officers put out a “be on the lookout” to surrounding agencies for Boston’s maroon Lincoln MKZ and coordinated with agencies in San Antonio to find Thomas.
At 3:30 a.m. Monday, San Antonio police notified Lufkin they’d located Boston’s Lincoln after a pursuit. Two black men in the vehicle attempted to flee but the driver, 19-year-old LaKalven Green, was taken into custody, according to the report.
Boston remained at large as of 10 a.m. Monday.
Thomas arrived at the Police Department lobby at 4:30 a.m. to give a statement about what occurred, she was brought back to Lufkin by her roommate, according to the report. She told police about her relationship with Boston and how she ended up in his vehicle.
When the trio got to San Antonio the cousin asked where Thomas wanted to go and she told him about a nearby university because she knew someone there, the report stated. She contacted her roommate who picked her up from there.
