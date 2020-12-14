The Coalition’s Drug-Free All-Stars recently completed a holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock.
The number of alcohol-related car accidents and fatalities rises every year during the holiday season. In Texas, there is an estimated 95% increase in the number of alcohol-related accidents that occur during the New Year’s time period in comparison to non-holidays.
To combat these statistics, The Coalition and Drug-Free All-Stars introduced a holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock focused on drinking and driving.
The Drug-Free All-Stars placed stickers on packages of alcohol at area Brookshire Brothers locations with the slogan “Better Watch Out. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
The All-Stars want to make the community aware of the consequences of drinking and driving and encourage responsible decision making.
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with The Coalition and the Drug-Free All-Stars to encourage our customers to drink responsibly while celebrating this holiday season,” said Melissa Crager, public relations and corporate responsibility manager for Brookshire Brothers, said.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the community.
For more information about the Drug-Free All-Star program, contact Abby Baker at The Coalition at 634-9308.
