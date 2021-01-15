Four people died in a vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A 2011 Chevrolet SUV driven by 63-year-old Ira Caraway, of Tenaha, was traveling south at 3:30 a.m. about three miles north of Appleby, preliminary investigations indicate. At the same time, a 2017 Nissan car, driven by 32-year-old Vanessa Sowell, of Garrison, was traveling north.
Investigators are unsure why, but Caraway drove the Chevrolet into the northbound lanes and struck Sowell’s Nissan head-on, according to the DPS press release from Sgt. David Hendry.
Caraway was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nacogdoches County justice of the peace.
Sowell's passengers were Damien Davis, 41, of Garrison, and Christian Dodd, 31, of Center. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the same judge.
No other information is available at this time, the release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.