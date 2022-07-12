Sadly, our world was pretty much doomed when Cain killed his brother Abel. His own flesh and blood. With a rock. It was not a rock problem. It was a Cain problem.
Likewise, we do not have a “gun” problem. The guns do not throw themselves into a person’s hands and say “go shoot someone.” The person himself makes the decision as to how to use the weapon.
Yet politicians jump at the opportunity to push their agenda of “gun control” when it is convenient for them. (Or whatever agenda they may be pushing, in lieu of “representing the public.”)
As I said, it’s a Cain problem.
First of all, there are already laws in place as far as gun sales are concerned. For the love of God, enforce them. If background-checks are required, then follow through with said background check. Quit trying to make new laws and take care of what’s already in place. (It really shouldn’t be that hard.)
If an 18-year old is buying major weaponry and a plethora of ammo along with it, red flags should be all over the place. Frankly, it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever that a person cannot legally own a hand gun until age 21, but can buy semi-automatic weapons at 18. But then, lots of our laws are hypocritical at best.
It’s pretty ironic when we think about the fact that a 16-year-old is deemed mature enough to drive a two-ton vehicle, but isn’t considered mature enough to drink, smoke, vote or be considered an adult. At the same time, an 18-year-old can vote, be sent to defend his/her country in war, and, yes, buy certain types of weapons.
And it’s a little disheartening at best, that an 18-year old can lay his/her life down for God and country, but one must be 21 to buy tobacco and alcohol. Seriously?
Physiology tells us that the front part of our brain, which controls impulsive behavior, doesn’t fully connect until we are in our mid 20s. So wouldn’t it make sense that certain privileges shouldn’t be granted until a person is mentally and emotionally mature?
What we have, ladies and gentlemen, is a people problem. Obviously it’s not those who abide by the laws. If a person wants to get his hands on weapons, alcohol, tobacco, drugs — whatever — he will get it. It’s always been that way. Money talks. Power is money. I don’t have to preach to the choir.
In short, there are good people and not so good people in this world. There are those who, as my dad said today, “will walk over dead people to get what they want.” Some make those decisions very consciously, calculatingly, and decisively, while others are tortured by a variety of mental illnesses that impose on rational thinking. But, even if our judgment is clouded, for whatever reason, in the end we ourselves are still responsible and, most of all, accountable for the actions we carry out as well as the way we respond to what is thrown at us in life.
If we blame the guns, then in turn, we should blame the vehicles, knives, drugs, etc. that are used to harm and kill others. It’s so sad that our society has reached the point it has. Nobody wants to be accountable for their own actions anymore. But how can society think otherwise?
I sincerely believe in the “trickle-down-effect.” (Or what East Texans might refer to as the “BS-rolls-downhill-effect.) Our top leaders are so good at covering their butts and not being accountable, how should we nonessential littles act any differently? And isn’t it ironic (don’t you think?) that our very own government has chosen to marginalize some of the most essential professions? Teachers. Police. Health care workers. Yet teachers get our decision makers into their leadership roles. Police protect these elite beings (even though they don’t want you to have a gun). Health care workers keep our leaders healthy (because you know they have great health care) and sometimes even save their lives.
We can make all the laws in the world that we want to. Thing one: laws are made to be broken (criminals). Thing two: The heart wants what the heart wants. If a person is hateful, he is hateful, for whatever reason. Thing three: Common sense is dead. (Had to have some comic relief there.) If a person is evil, a law won’t suddenly make him good. The good Lord gave us a pretty handy-dandy guide book to live by. Don’t blame the rock.
