While Tuesday may have offered a reprieve from the sleet, snow and ice our area has experienced over the last couple of days — if not from the brutally cold temperatures — those slick roads are back in the forecast, with Accuweather calling for “severe icing” this morning and flurries early Thursday.
East Texans aren’t familiar with the kinds of treacherous driving conditions we’ve been seeing this week and also experienced for a couple days last month. And boy does it show. That unfamiliarity, combined with the fact that many of us drive like overly aggressive road bullies from the seeming inpenetrability of our big old Texas trucks, is a recipe for disaster.
During last month’s winter snow storm, one member of this editorial board crawled home from work late one night down icy roads with two trucks tailgating her, and the one farthest back lurching into the middle of the road at intervals, apparently so impatient he or she was actually contemplating passing not one but two vehicles on a two-lane street. On iced-over, snow-covered roads.
When the newspaper employee finally put on her blinker as she reached her street, both trucks flew past her, sending her car into a drift that nearly slid her off the road. The big hurry? To turn in the opposite direction on the same street, something that could have been accomplished just a few seconds later had it not been so imperative they drive like jerks.
As the winter storm began to arrive in our area Sunday afternoon, the Texas Department of Transportation was already reporting several crashes around the city while Lufkin police issued a statement we posted on Facebook saying they had been working ice-related accidents all over town, citing bridges and overpasses as the major issues at that point, and that was ahead of the wintry mix.
“This guy sped past us near Corrigan. A couple seconds later he was upside down,” one reader wrote in the post’s comments, including a video showing the hapless truck resting on its cab in one lane of the iced-over highway.
Granted, East Texans often seem to overreact on the rare occasions when snow and ice stick to the ground here, but it is dangerous. We saw, and heard of, numerous cars sliding off the roads over the last few days.
The Texas Department of Transportation offers a few tips for the uninitiated for driving in winter weather that might come in handy this morning.
■ Drive slowly, with cruise control turned off and using smooth steering movements. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface.
■ Increase your following distance enough so you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you.
■ Accelerate and brake gently. When you brake, begin braking early, checking behind you, when approaching intersections or stops, and use slow, steady strokes to test traction.
■ Approach bridges, shaded spots and turns slowly, and use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas, as they tend to freeze first.
■ If you find yourself in a skid, stay calm and ease your foot off the gas while carefully steering in the direction you want the front of your vehicle to go.
To summarize: Slow down, put more distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, be extra careful on bridges, steer in the direction of the skid and, above all, don’t drive unless it’s absolutely necessary when there is ice on the roads.
