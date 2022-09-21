Episcopal schools in America were charted in 1709 after William Huddleston, a New York lawyer and a city schoolmaster, successfully petitioned the London-based Society for the Propagation of the Gospel for school books and an annual salary of 10 pounds, according to the school’s present website.

The historical information found on Trinity Episcopal School’s website continues to tell us this petition, now in the archives of Lambeth Palace in London, states the reason for starting this type of school was the “want of a (public) school in the City of New York where ... poor children ... might be taught gratis on the occasion of an abundance of irreligion.”

Sherry Durham is Head of School for St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. Her email address is sdurham@saintcyprians.org.