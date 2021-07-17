Authorities arrested a DeSoto man early today after he allegedly led officers on a two-hour, four-county chase in which he rammed the U-Haul truck he was driving into patrol vehicles and played “chicken” with oncoming motorists, according to a Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.
Ronny Dwight Davidson, 43, was transported to Angelina County, where the chase began, and is facing multiple felony charges in several counties after Tyler County officers were eventually able to deploy spike strips to flatten the U-Haul’s tires around 5 a.m., the post states.
The pursuit started before 3 a.m. in Angelina County and continued into Trinity County around 3:20 a.m. Davidson’s U-Haul struck a Trinity County patrol unit, spinning it around and causing extensive damage, according to the post.
During the chase, which continued at speeds around 80 mph through Trinity and Polk counties and into Tyler County, Davidson allegedly rammed the U-Haul into patrol vehicles and tried to strike multiple oncoming vehicles head-on, the post states.
After the U-Haul’s tires were flattened, Tyler County officers were able to use chemical agents to subdue Davidson, who was allegedly armed with a hand gun, according to the post.
