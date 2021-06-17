Interest in serving with the American Red Cross has waned, and the local branch is actively seeking volunteers in Lufkin and Angelina County.
“Every county needs volunteers, especially the larger cities like Lufkin and Nacogdoches, but even the smaller cities, the Red Cross needs volunteers,” said Vada Hughes, the government operations lead for the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
Volunteers run the organization; there are few paid staff, she said. The organization needs individuals willing and able to dedicate time and energy to people in need, she said.
People interested in volunteering should contact Hughes. Potential volunteers go through an interview process after filling out a form describing their talents, likes and dislikes.
Volunteer positions vary, she said.
“Once they find out what their niche will be in the organization, they will go through the training for that,” she said.
Some people will be tasked with responding to fires. Red Cross volunteers in Angelina County are often seen at house fires where families lost everything, and are able to assist.
For people who are homebound, the organization needs people able to operate as a dispatcher of sorts — someone who is able to take and make phone calls to ensure information is spread quickly and accurately.
“Maybe you can take pictures, we always need photographs,” she said. “Maybe you can deploy for two weeks at a time and go work at a shelter.”
Oftentimes disaster response needs people able to distribute food in the stricken areas, she said.
“You can work in schools. Let’s say you’re a retired teacher, you can go into a school and we’ve got what’s called a preparedness program,” Hughes said.
The preparedness program allows people to teach young children about natural disasters and what the children can do in those situations. Among the lessons would be to learn where to meet their family in the event of a fire, or what safety precautions to take in the event of a disaster.
“Whatever you’re interested in, there is a place for you at the Red Cross,” she said.
Each area the Red Cross covers has someone designated as a lead, Hughes said. She is the lead for governmental operations and is stationed in Lufkin. She said each lead needs two people trained in the position who are able to help with the workload or pick up where the lead left off if the lead is unavailable.
She said an example of this is in the shelter program. The Red Cross has shelters across Lufkin and every year the volunteers charged with the care of the shelters need to visit each facility and ensure it is up to code in the event of an emergency.
“Because when we go to open a shelter, it opens right then,” she said.
Hughes gained her experience by working as a volunteer over the shelters.
“That’s what the Red Cross is all about, to be ready in an instant to do what needs to be done,” she said.
“We provide free training for whatever area that they’re interested in joining with the Red Cross.”
Training is primarily conducted online and for the most part can be conducted at the volunteer’s own pace, but there are a few areas a volunteer may need to do classes with an instructor or in person, Hughes said.
People interested should call either Queen Handy or Hughes at 433-235 or 465-2995, respectively. Hughes encourages people to leave messages even if she or Handy do not answer, so they can return calls.
