The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas received significant rainfall from the last storm system. Several roads within the Davy Crockett and Sam Houston National Forests have sustained damage and are now temporarily closed or have restricted access until repaired.
Davy Crockett National Forest
■ FSR 511 is closed at Cochino Creek.
■ FSR 518 is washed out on the eastern half — passable with four-wheel drive.
■ FSR 521 areas washed out — passable with four-wheel drive.
■ FSR 526 is washed out north of 518 — passable with four-wheel drive.
■ FSR 533 is flooded at the entrance of state Highway 7 — closed.
■ FSR 538 culverts washed out — passable with four-wheel drive.
■ FSR 587 culverts washed out — closed.
■ FSR 540 culverts washed out — closed between 540 and 540A off state Highway 94.
Sam Houston National Forest
■ FSR FSR 234 closed at the intersection of FM 1375 and also at the Cavalry Road intersection.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/texas.
