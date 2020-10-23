Texas Game Wardens identified the man from Thursday's drowning in Cassel-Boykins Park.
Chad Allen Nease, 27, was from the Odessa-Midland Area, game warden Phillip Wood said. His body was recovered at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Game wardens and and members of the Angelina County Sheriff's Office spent most of Thursday, from about 10:30 a.m. on, searching for him, Sheriff's Office capt. Alton Lenderman said.
Nease was at Sam Rayburn fishing with some friends but as he was loading his boat back up into his trailer when he fell out, Wood said.
