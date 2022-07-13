The article about Travis Clardy’s speech at the GOP meeting (LDN June 29) left me dismayed. If the article represents Mr. Clardy’s views accurately (I wasn’t at the meeting to hear the speech firsthand), I don’t understand all his equivocating about Texas’ response to the recent Supreme Court decision on the overturn of Roe vs. Wade.
After nearly 50 years of fighting for the rights of the unborn, shouldn’t we be celebrating a greater respect for life and the dignity of the human person in our society? I didn’t hear any celebrating from Mr. Clardy, just a lot of hand-wringing. There are “well-reasoned, well-meaning, thoughtful people who don’t agree with the assessment that you set an abortion ban at the moment of fertilization,” according to Clardy.
Well, yes, that’s probably true. But what’s your point? There were well-reasoned, well-meaning, thoughtful people who disagreed with the overturning of the Dred Scott decision, too. That didn’t make them right in 1868, and nowadays, that doesn’t make those who oppose an abortion ban right, either.
The overused trope of “the life of the mother” should be looked into, not bought into, by someone representing the people of our state. Of course women should be treated for health issues that come up during pregnancy. But cases where the life of the mother is truly at risk because of her pregnancy are actually rare.
If a woman suffers an emergency health crisis (such as eclampsia) in the second half of her pregnancy, it is far quicker (and safer) to perform an emergency cesarean section than an abortion. At that stage, because of the size of the baby, it can take 18 hours or more to prepare the cervix for an abortion, while a C-section can be done in less than half an hour.
With improved medical treatments, pre-term babies are able to survive earlier than ever before, sometimes even as early as 22 weeks gestation. True, not all babies delivered early in a C-section to save the life of the mother will survive. But an unintended death is not an abortion.
Earlier in the pregnancy, true medical emergencies can be handled simply by treating the mother. If she is found to have cancer, treat it. If she desires, give her chemo, other medicines or surgery to remove the cancer. Treat her illness, whatever it is. If the treatment results in the death of her child, that is a tragedy, but it is not an abortion, which is directly and intentionally causing the death of an unborn baby. This is called “the principle of double effect” and is an important philosophical premise to understand when wrestling with this issue.
Basically, it means that sometimes there is an unintended (even if expected) negative side effect when taking a morally good action. This also is the case in an ectopic pregnancy, where the morally ethical treatment is to remove the affected part of the fallopian tube. This is treating the illness that could result in the death of the mother, while unfortunately causing the unintended (but expected) death of her child. Please don’t scare pregnant women, Mr. Clardy. They will still be able to get excellent medical care even when abortion is banned.
Mr. Clardy, how does killing a child become acceptable if the child is conceived in rape? Rape is an unspeakably evil act, but is the answer to rape to commit more violence against another innocent person? An abortion does not “un-rape” a woman. Unfortunately, there is nothing that can do that. Our compassion for the victim of rape is a good thing, but let’s get her the help she needs, and not foist another violent act upon her and her child. A child is still a child, regardless of how he or she was conceived. Why is it OK to give the defenseless child (essentially an innocent bystander) a death sentence, while the rapist (if convicted) may get as little as two years? That is twisted reasoning. In fact, if you want to do something to stop pregnancy because of rape, why don’t you get legislation passed to significantly increase the jail time for rapists?
And no, Mr. Clardy, an incomplete miscarriage (when the unborn baby dies but does not dislodge from the womb) is not the same as an abortion. Please don’t try to confuse us by saying they are the same thing. Women in Texas got help with incomplete miscarriages before Roe vs. Wade was decided in 1973, and they will continue to, even if abortion is banned.
There are many, many obstetricians who treat a woman to remove a dead unborn baby who never perform abortions. They can tell the difference between the two procedures. Because a similar treatment is used, don’t try to tell us there is no legal or moral difference between the two. That’s like saying that if I dig a grave, put a dead body in and cover it up with earth, that’s morally the same as digging a grave and putting a living body in it, and then covering it up with earth. The same action (essentially) was done in both instances. But the first is a work of mercy: burying the dead; the second is a crime: murder.
The law can tell the difference between these similar actions that have very different outcomes, as it can between treatment for an incomplete miscarriage and an abortion. If the law can’t tell the difference between the two, then please adjust that law immediately, Mr. Clardy.
Finally, and most egregiously, Mr. Clardy, you warn us that educating and bringing the children up that won’t be aborted is going to cost us. This is just more hand-wringing and implying that children are a burden, not a gift. Last I checked, our society is made up of human beings. And we need more of them to continue our society. Countries that have low birth rates (Finland, Japan and Italy, among others) are currently in dire straits, even offering to pay women to have children to help the economy.
Social Security and other programs that support the elderly cannot be continued without an active work force. In the United States, fertility rates have hit a 32-year-low, according to a 2019 CDC study. We need workers. We need people. We need babies to continue our society, or else we will die out.
So please, let’s go forward as a society. Let Texas be a leader in the new respect for life that is now possible. Now, more than ever, it’s time to celebrate life.
