It’s been a busy month.
I gave the welcome at the Lufkin ISD convocation, saw the beautiful new gymnasium and visited Lufkin Middle School, where I have two daughters this year. It all made me even more appreciative of our schools and teachers.
In the last 30 days, I met with Lufkin residents to discuss unity, drainage, housing, job opportunities for our youth, crime in the city and economic development.
I also heard from the Boys & Girls Club regarding after school activities for young people, the pastors in North Lufkin about their community and residents of our excellent PineCrest Retirement Community.
I have grown in my appreciation of how important every person and every age group is to the future of our great city.
In every context I sought to listen and interact about how we might build a better quality of life in our city, how we can create better job opportunities and how we can promote unity and genuine community.
Along the way, I even managed to witness some pretty impressive dance moves by Nathan Worthen at his 78th birthday bash at Buck Creek Hall.
Lots of encouraging things are happening in Lufkin.
We will be wrapping up the budget cycle during September; the city’s tax rate will remain the same in fiscal year 2022 and city administration will present another balanced budget to city council.
The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation’s exciting new program Lufkin Forward has the potential to kick-start economic development in the central core of the city. It is more than a simple downtown beautification project.
Lufkin Forward is nothing less than a movement to increase diversity, build community and promote greater livability in the city of Lufkin. It is a civic effort geared to the future and built upon the past.
Think about it.
There was a time when most of the local social and commercial activities in the city were located along the half-mile-long First Street corridor between Frank Street and Denman Avenue.
The area included clothing stores, jewelry stores, hardware stores, JCPenney, Perry Brothers, The Pines Theater, drug stores and the like.
Professional offices or apartments were located on the second or third floors of buildings. Side streets offered more commercial and professional space, sandwich shops and coffee shops.
But Lufkin didn’t thrive because of the convenience afforded by a town center. It thrived primarily because of its people, the sense of community naturally created when people lived, shared common values and interacted close to one another.
It is great to see the booming commercial activity on the south end of the city. The more the merrier.
But the heart and soul of Lufkin has been, and can be again, a thriving downtown that is conducive to street life, walkability and community.
We want to see residential options increase in and near downtown, especially to the west and north.
The city intends to develop some moderate mix of uses and densities in the city center that will eventually support daily destinations like more small businesses, coffee shops, a neighborhood grocery store, small restaurants, green spaces and pocket parks.
We want to see our local culture on display, greater accessibility to the arts, increased entertainment venues and places to gather in the open air.
This project will stretch some of us. Temporary construction and parking inconveniences can be challenging. But we will be as merchant- and pedestrian-friendly as possible.
Lufkin Forward coincides with a trend that is catching steam in other parts of the country: downtown revitalizations and the return of people — especially young people — to neighborhoods previously abandoned in the name of progress.
But these big plans aren’t all about building community and unity.
Our research shows efforts like Lufkin Forward foster economic development throughout a city.
Successful and economically resilient small towns of the 21st century will be relatively near large urban areas but not too close. They will possess cutting-edge technologies, mixed uses of residential and commercial properties in close and walkable proximity, and opportunities for the arts and entertainment.
And their architecture will inspire a sense of history and cultural cohesion.
This generation’s workforce wants to be in touch with the world from the corner of a coffee shop or restaurant where everyone knows their name.
If we build that place, the companies and jobs will be here before you know it.
The future of Lufkin is going to run right through downtown.
