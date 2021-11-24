Before parents and interested citizens, as a mob, go before a governmental body, such as the school board, they must first do their homework. None of us would discourage our children from studying the subject at hand before taking a test.
Many (not all) inadvertently enter a confrontation, meeting or conversation without an iota what they are talking about. They haven’t made any preparations whatsoever to “educate themselves” on the issue(s). “Someone told me … “ is a too common preamble to our trilogues. “Dr. (Someone), an expert in supervision, has stated in his book … ” is too uncommon in our confrontations.
Many years ago, as a relative newcomer to this community, I was a member of a committee, headed by Mr. Wilbert Brown, that faced the school board with a well-prepared list of suggestions, observations and otherwise concerns on the division of the education procedures of the district.
Among the suggestions of this committee were: 1. The construction of new schools in the North Lufkin area; 2. The establishment of a hall of fame for the old segregated Dunbar school; 3. Etc. etc. etc.
Although all of our suggestions were not adhered to, today there are three integrated LISD schools in the North Lufkin area, the busing system is a well-geared machine and minority instructors are of an equal number. We can be thankful to citizens like Mrs. Linda Coutie Pendland for following up on these suggestions by Mr. Brown’s committee.
This world is too selfish — attempting to get our own agenda done without consideration of others, à la Donald Trump.
In our efforts to educate our children, we must first education ourselves. Our children are getting smarter and smarter each day while we are getting less and less knowledgeable about our surroundings. To go up against educated leaders with master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees and Ph.D’s (Doctors of Philosophy) is fool-hearty and to a great degree damaging to the psyche of our children.
Home-schooling gets to be a questionable institution when it comes to the way parents are insisting on what and what not to teach our children. Additionally, social interactions with different races, nationalities and religions are wiped out, resulting in a generation of unsociable offsprings of the far right.
We all must be taught together in harmony if we are to hold the creed of our nation up: “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.
