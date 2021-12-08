Angelina College’s Adult Education and Literacy Center recently held its commencement ceremony inside Hudgins Hall on the AC campus, with 44 graduates receiving their awards for completing the High School Equivalency (GED), Integrated Training and Education (IET) and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs.
Commencement speaker Jaime Heredia is an alumnus of the program. Now the special assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion at AC, Heredia reminded the new graduates how the path to success starts with a single, simple step.
“Half the equation for success in life is just showing up,” Heredia said. “The showing up part does not only refer to the physical appearance at a place, but also the mental aspect.
“Showing refers to the intellectual characteristics of showing up at that place where you go every day and being prepared. It’s being willing to learn even if you didn’t get the chance to be prepared. It’s remembering that when you go out, life happens, and you need to be ready to work even harder, even when your task seems impossible.”
Timothy Ditoro, vice president of the Workforce and Continuing Education Division at AC, recognized both the center’s staff and the families in attendance for their support of the graduates. Randy Roberts, director of the Adult Education and Literacy program, presented the awards to students crossing the stage.
Students graduating, along with their respective achievements, are:
Omelhussein Abdalla, ESL, IET-medical assistant; Fatima Abdelaziz, ESL, IET-medical assistant; Stephanie Aber, GED; Rania Al Ghadban, ESL, IET-medical assistant; Erica Ames, IET-medical assistant; Jerrell Bean, IET-truck driving; Brittany Bryan, GED; Sha Kayla Cabrera, IET-medical assistant; Rhonda Cannon, GED; Cody Carmen, GED; Nagda Dagrashawi, ESL, IET-medical assistant; Brenna Daugherty, GED; Rashid El-Jack, ESL, IET-medical assistant; Alma Enriquez, ESL, GED, IET-medical assistant; Alicia Fernandez, IET-nurse aide; Alyssa Foster, IET-medical assistant; Ruth Garrido, GED; Julia Gaston, GED; Ashley Ghant, GED, IET-medical assistant; Angelia Hill, IET-medical assistant; Josefina Hinojosa, ESL, IET-medical assistant; Shanice Hulett, IET-medical assistant; Austin James, GED; Elijah Johnson, GED; Wendy Johnson, IET-medical assistant; Kristen Killingsworth, IET-medical assistant; Clayton Earl Knighten, GED; Celeste Lopez, GED; Juan Medina, GED; Whitney Menefee, IET-medical assistant; Craig Morton, IET-truck driving; Natalya Muller, IET-medical assistant; Ja’Lyric Porter, IET-medical assistant; Lashedra Powell, IET-medical assistant; Haylee Quick, IET-medical assistant; De’Andre Richards, IET-truck driving; Ivonne Riley, ESL, IET-medical assistant; Comeshia Robertson IET-medical assistant; Edmond Smith, IET-truck driving; Morgan Lynne Smith, IET-medical assistant; Stephanie Thompson, IET-medical assistant; Mari Weber, GED; and Brittany White, GED.
AC’s Adult Education and Literacy Center offers free services to those seeking to learn basic English skills, prepare to take the high school equivalency test or get training and college skills through college and career prep programs.
For more information, contact Krista Brown at kbrown@angelina.edu.
