With soggy weather in the forecast for an already water-logged Angelina County until at least the middle of next week, disruptions to travel and outdoor plans will likely continue while the threat of flooding remains a concern.
"How much rain falls (and) how often will determine the severity and extent of flooding into next week," meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said in an AccuWeather report.
Even in areas that have not had flooding issues, there have been many more days with rain than without since early May. And while the intense sunshine this time of the year can evaporate a great deal of moisture, the limited number of sunny days mean ground conditions remain moist to saturated in many cases, according to the report.
That wet state of soil means much of the rain the East Texas area might see in upcoming days will run off rather than soak in. And that runoff is what will have low-lying areas taking on water, leading to small stream, bayou and river flooding, the report states.
"The combination of a slow-moving storm in the middle levels of the atmosphere and a stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will add more rainy days and incidents of flooding through at least the middle of next week," Buckingham said.
While Angelina County remains under a hazardous weather outlook, with localized heavy downpours possible this weekend and flash flooding concerns for some areas of East Texas next week, the risk of severe storms is expected to generally remain low, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office.
Barring any tropical formations in the Gulf of Mexico, an expected uptick in temperatures next weekend along with decreased rainfall should combine to improve ground conditions across the region.
Tonight’s forecast calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely before 11 p.m., followed by a chance of showers and storms, mainly between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the NWS.
Sunday brings a 70% chance of rain, with showers likely and a possible thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Skies should be partly cloudy with a southeast wind around 5 mph, a high near 84 and an overnight low around 72.
The chance of showers and storms drops to 50% on Monday, 40% Tuesday and Wednesday and 20% Thursday and Friday, before increasing to 30% for Saturday. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s.
