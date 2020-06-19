The Lufkin Daily News is introducing a mobile app designed to keep readers better informed and connected with local news and events that shape their lives.
“We’ve recognized for some time now that the majority of our online readership is coming to the website via mobile devices,” said Keven Todd, publisher of The Lufkin Daily News. “The mobile app is designed to ease making that connection.”
The new mobile app is free to download on smart phones and tablet devices and is available for Android at Google Play or on the Apple App Store.
“Once you’ve downloaded the app, be certain to enable push alerts, which you’ll be asked to do when the app first opens,” Todd said. “The push alert is a great service that will instantaneously notify you of breaking news, particularly helpful in weather or other public safety situations.”
The recent pandemic has shown us all how critically important local news and information can be in these kinds of situations, Todd said. The mobile app forms that instant connection — no need to use a browser search.
This app gives readers vital news and information at the touch of a button. Subscribers can log in using the same ID and password used to access content on the traditional website. If you need help setting up online access, please call the customer service number at (936) 637-6397 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday 8 a.m.-noon on Friday.
“In today’s world, news happens fast,” Todd said. “Most people are never far away from their cellphones, and now with The Lufkin Daily News mobile app, you can stay better connected to what’s happening in the community around you.”
