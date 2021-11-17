There are a number of events that usher in the sights and tastes of the holidays in East Texas: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit lighting up the night sky and the tasty waffles whipped up by Rotarians at the Rotary Club Waffle Bake.
But do you hear the bells ringing? The sounds of the season belong to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers.
The Salvation Army kicked off its 2021 Red Kettle fundraising season last week with a campaign theme of “Hope Marches On.”
“We have people coming to our facilities who are just hopeless, who are just giving us calls and expressing their hopelessness,” Capt. Cavon Phillips said. “And it just warrants opportunity to have a program like this at this time to encourage people who can give to keep hope marching on. Let that be the reality for those in desperate need of our help.”
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers will be manning 19 posts around town collecting donations until the final day of the campaign on Christmas Eve.
There are many individuals and families in Angelina County who are struggling, and the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified their problems. Since the pandemic began, The Salvation Army has seen an exponential increase in requests from individuals and families in need, and its rent programs, utility programs and clothing programs are depending on the Red Kettles to help fill those requests.
Over the years, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable campaigns in the nation, providing coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year round. At Christmas time, donations to those famous Red Kettles provide holiday meals for homeless and needy families as well as help individuals and families financially with toys, food and other assistance.
There are now more ways than ever to donate to feed the hungry and shelter the homeless with a donation to the campaign: Credit and debit card donations can be made at onlineredkettle.org (select Lufkin as the location when donating), while the Red Kettle Challenge also offers an online twist to the traditional Red Kettles.
To register for the Red Kettle Challenge, go to salvationarmytexas.org/Lufkin/, select “Take The Challenge,” then register your individual or team kettle, set a goal and get to work promoting it to your co-workers, family and friends.
It’s also easier than ever to purchase Christmas gifts for families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree’s online Walmart Registry for Good. For more information, visit salvationarmytexas.org/lufkin/.
The spirit of giving often takes on a life of its own once those bells start ringing. Multiple studies attest to the benefits of giving — not just for the recipients but also for the health and happiness of the givers and for the strength of their communities. Researchers suggest that one reason giving may improve health and longevity is that it helps decrease stress. (And really, who couldn’t use some help with that)?
But most importantly, giving is contagious. When we give, we don’t just help the recipient of our gift — we also create a ripple effect of generosity throughout our community. By “answering the bell,” we’ll be giving a gift that will not only bring joy to our neighbors in need but to ourselves as well.
