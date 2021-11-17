We have finally come to a fork in the road for Angelina County.
An era of personal incompetence and pot holes will soon be in the rear-view mirror. After a petition of 3,500 signatures and approximately 25,000 voters demanding transparency and professionalism, we began turning the curve.
The county commissioners are required by a state statute to hire a professional engineer to develop and manage a unit-road department. However, immediately after the election, three of the four commissioners, who fought the adoption of the unit-road system, began stonewalling the hiring of the one professional engineer who had applied, Chuck Walker (who, by the way, was an excellent candidate for the job).
Their opposition lasted 10 months until Commissioner Bobby Cheshire was removed from office and went to prison. Then CountyJudge Don Lymbery had the opportunity to fill his seat with applicant Steve Smith. At that point, there were two commissioners for hiring the engineer and two commissioners, Terry Pitts and Kermit Kennedy, against hiring him. The county judge broke the tie and Walker was finally hired.
Everyone in Angelina County recognized the terrible condition of roads, but the commissioners always blamed it on the lack of taxpayer funding, even though they had absolutely no financial records to support their claim.
They were required by law to prepare and file a road condition report every year in September. They did that for the last four years, but it was an absolute farce. It simply classified each road as good, bad, fair or poor without any other support for the condition of the road.
In addition, they filled out a required statement, under oath, of the reasonable expected cost of maintenance (not improvements) for each of their roads for the next year — maintenance being grading, mowing and filling potholes.
Each of them swore their cost of just maintaining their roads was about 10 times their actual cost. For instance, in 2020, Pitts swore his estimated cost for 2021 for maintenance alone was $14,900,000 when his actual budget was slightly over $1,000,000.
When I sent him a Freedom of Information request for his calculations of cost and records on his roads, he could not produce a single one. Neither could Kennedy. The truth is, they never had any records. They simply made up numbers to satisfy the state of Texas statute. They fought the adoption of the unit-road system and engineer because they did not want their fraud or abysmal ignorance to be exposed. They had no records to satisfy the taxpayer or the voters nor to help the newly hired road engineer.
The road engineer cannot determine how many employees he needs or how much equipment is required until he knows the condition of every road in the county. All the information he needs should have been complete and readily available to him, but there is none. It will now require him to spend many months and many thousands of dollars getting the required information and evaluating it.
The commissioners who caused this delay are a disgrace to good government in Angelina County and should resign or be removed immediately. Angelina County deserves honest and forthright public officials.
