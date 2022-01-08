The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District Dec. 6 to Jan. 5.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 4505 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: no labeling observed on frozen yogurt cakes in reach-in cooler; observed a black and pink substance within the ice machine.
Mi Sazon, 2105 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: bodily fluid cleanup kit required onsite; employee health sign or agreement required; hand sinks must be easily accessible at all times and not used for storage; all scoops must have a handle and the handle shall be stored up; chemical test strips required to properly monitor sanitation; self-closure required on restroom door; self-closure required on commissary door.
Marble Slab Creamery, 1817 Tulane Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: no date marking was observed in items stored in reach-in cooler; no proper labeling observed in self-service reach-in cooler for cakes; observed tape on dipping cabinet — cabinet needs repairs; observed ice in blast chiller and repairs are needed.
Dollar General Store No. 20058, 7014 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok
Date of inspection: Dec. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 0
Comments: Everything looks great.
Central ISD Elementary, 8578 U.S. Highway 69, Pollok
Date of inspection: Dec. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: observed black substance inside ice machine.
Real Artisan Sourdough, 115 E. Shepherd Ave., Suite B, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 10
Purpose of inspection: Pre-opening
Number of comments: 2
Reasons for comments: closure needed on bathroom doors; OK to open.
Cactus City Nutrition, 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 13
Purpose of inspection: Pre-opening
Number of comments: 1
Reasons for comments: Everything looks great; OK to open.
Starbucks Target T0953, 4200 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 14
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: observed box of single-service cups and straws stored on floor; observed dry milk debris in reach-in cooler stored in the back storage area of store; observed accumulation of debris under reach-in cooler in dry storage area, under cabinets in bar area.
Fit Kitchen, 1523 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 14
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: observed food being brought in for sale from an illegal vendor — person in charge said the food is not sold in the facility, the food is paid for prior to pick-up; food for customer self-service was observed without proper labeling; observed single-service items stored on the floor in the dry storage area.
Confections, 117 W. Shepherd Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 16
Reasons for violations: good managerial control was not implemented in regard to methods to rapidly cool; employee served a customer using bare hands with ready-to-eat food; observed utensils in handwashing sink and no paper towels within reach; rust and black debris on tomato sauce can and on food packaging under food prep shelving — the food was voluntarily discarded; accumulation of encrusted deposits on pans and baking oven; temperature of chicken salad at 55 degrees, pimento cheese at 54.5 degrees, heavy cream at 55 degrees, ham at 60.2 degrees and eggs at 51.1 degrees; no date marking on items in refrigerator and ingredients in bulk containers; ambient temperature of reach-in cooler at 56 degrees; unlabeled bulk containers with food; evidence of pest droppings within shelving under food prep area; container of frosting stored on floor; chipping on utensil drying rack; accumulation of dust and debris on non-food contact surfaces of equipment; inadequate water pressure in restroom hand sink; mop sink outside in back area not being utilized for disposal of waste water; exposed wood in food prep area and chipping on concrete floors.
Starbucks Coffee, 2210 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 21
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: observed debris under shelving and under cabinets in dry storage and front prep-area and drawers in food prep area.
Great American Cookie, 4600 Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 22
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: temperature of walk-in cooler in the commissary at 46 degrees; single-service items stored on the floor; ice machine located at the cookie stand does not have a handle and the sliding door is loose; walk-in cooler in commissary is leaking and bucket was placed under leak to catch water; dust and debris on floors and cookie display area and on commissary floors; damaged tile in commissary near hand sink; baking sheets are encrusted.
Tokyo Japanese, 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 19
Reasons for violations: person in charge must be able to demonstrate knowledge — no certified food manager on site; certified food manager required on site during food service; bodily fluids cleanup kit required on site; hand sink must be easily accessible at all times; raw food must be stored below ready to eat food; observed employee improperly wash cooking utensils; all food stored must be properly labeled with common name and discard date; consumer advisory required when serving raw or undercooked food; proper thermometer required to properly monitor food temperatures; food remained from original container must be properly labeled; knives utilized at hibachi tables must be stored to prevent cross-contamination; repair back door; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in chemical sanitation; in-use utensils shall not be stored in room-temperature water; dishes must be properly dried on non-absorbent surfaces; remove damaged shelf near hand sink; chemical test required to monitor chemical sanitation; general clean needed along wall and ceiling in prep area and hibachi grills; designated area required for personal items.
Donut Palace, 1501 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: certified food manager must be available at all times; food must be protected during storage — kolaches observed uncovered and not in cooler per management; discussion with person in charge states time is used as a public health control; hot hold must be maintained at 135 degrees or above; probe thermometer required to properly maintain cooking temperatures; utensils must be stored in a clean container; ceiling must be smooth, easily cleanable and non absorbent.
Sofy’s, 102 N. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: single-service items shall be used only once; thermometers required to maintain cooking temperatures and ambient temperatures in reach-in cooler.
Diboll Inn, 910 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Jan. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: clean trash from around dumpster and tree line; annual gas pressure check needed.
Angelina County Airport, 800 Airport Blvd., Diboll
Date of inspection: Jan. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 0
Comments: Looks great.
Diboll Depot, 1605 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Jan. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 10
Reasons for violations: bodily fluid cleanup kit required to properly respond to vomit and diarrhea; open #10 cans should not be used for storage — cans observed rusted; repair leak in back walk in freezer — ice observed on the food; cold hold must be maintained at 41 degrees or below; thermometers are required in all hot and cold holding units; general clean in washer and dryer room along baseboards; all food must be stored 6 inches off the floor; replace all damaged food containers; repair damaged coffee island cabinets; clean under equipment; clean community cappuccino machine.
Choice Cut, 1606 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: replace damaged cutting boards; repair damaged floor by hot holding display.
Reed’s Fish & More, Angelina County
Date of inspection: Dec. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 0
Walmart, 2500 Daniel McCall Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 6
Purpose of inspection: Routine and complaint
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: increase pest control measures until eliminated; general clean required in deli area — food debris observed along baseboards and under equipment.
