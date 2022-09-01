A pre-construction meeting recently was held in the Lufkin Area Office, signaling the start of a construction project in Angelina County that will widen a section of U.S. Highway 59 in Redland.
Barricades will be set Tuesday on U.S. Highway 59 in Redland from FM 2021 to .34 miles north of state Loop 287 in Lufkin where work is scheduled that will upgrade the roadway to interstate standards and potential future designation as I-69.
Longview Bridge and Road Ltd. of Longview will serve as contractor for the $62.4 million construction project that is dedicated to improving safety and mobility on U.S. 59. Work will include upgrading existing U.S. 59 by constructing frontage roads that will provide controlled access to northbound and southbound lanes. Access to main lanes will be allowed via entrance and exit ramps.
As the project developed, the Lufkin District held an open house in 2017 and a public hearing in 2018 to gain public input through the design and right-of-way acquisition phases. Construction funding was allocated in the March 2017 Unified Transportation Program.
Weather permitting, the project should be completed by November 2025.
“This is a long-anticipated project that our designers and engineers have worked tirelessly to prepare for construction,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “We are proud to see construction begin in this section of U.S. 59, bringing us one step closer to possible interstate designation in the area.”
Motorists are urged to reduce speed through the work zone, stay alert for moving equipment and workers near the lanes of travel and obey all traffic control. Traffic fines double when workers are present.
