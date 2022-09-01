Road Work

A pre-construction meeting recently was held in the Lufkin Area Office, signaling the start of a construction project in Angelina County that will widen a section of U.S. Highway 59 in Redland.

Barricades will be set Tuesday on U.S. Highway 59 in Redland from FM 2021 to .34 miles north of state Loop 287 in Lufkin where work is scheduled that will upgrade the roadway to interstate standards and potential future designation as I-69.